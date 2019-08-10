Norwest Venture Partners X LP Has Lowered Mobileiron (MOBL) Holding by $17.79 Million; Stock Price Rose; State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Position In Newmont Mng (NEM) Was Has Boosted

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NEM) by 93.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue bought 109,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 227,126 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.12M, up from 117,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Newmont Mng Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $39.03. About 6.01M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q EPS 36c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Newmont Mining Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEM); 23/04/2018 – Elko Daily: Mackay School of Mines dedicates ventilation lab to Newmont; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – CFO NANCY BUESE SAYS ON TRACK TO RETURN MORE THAN $350 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019

Norwest Venture Partners X LP decreased its stake in Mobileiron Inc. (MOBL) by 42.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norwest Venture Partners X LP sold 3.56M shares as the company’s stock rose 17.35% . The institutional investor held 4.76M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.06 million, down from 8.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norwest Venture Partners X LP who had been investing in Mobileiron Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $749.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6.83. About 460,517 shares traded. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has risen 48.39% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MOBL News: 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC MOBL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $190 MLN TO $200 MLN; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 16/05/2018 – MobileIron and ThinPrint Partner to Bring Managed and Secure Mobile Printing to Enterprises; 26/04/2018 – Union Investment Mobilizes Work Processes with Mobilelron; 06/03/2018 – MobileIron Announces Participation in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 26/04/2018 – Union Investment Mobilizes Work Processes with MobileIron; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$200M; 03/04/2018 – Mobilelron Shortlisted for Four Data News Awards for Excellence; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC SEES 2018 BILLINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $210 MLN AND $220 MLN; 03/04/2018 – MobileIron Shortlisted for Four Data News Awards for Excellence

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 2.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold MOBL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 57.48 million shares or 0.03% more from 57.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 0% or 300 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 30,100 shares. Northern Tru stated it has 889,940 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Research Capital Limited Co (Trc) reported 10,738 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oberweis Asset Mgmt has 858,480 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. North American Management holds 0.02% or 24,000 shares. Principal Finance Group Inc Incorporated Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Geode Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) or 1.05M shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 2.38M shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Sei Investments Co has invested 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 364,988 shares or 0% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of Mellon reported 375,466 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 5,766 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cheviot Value Mngmt Lc has invested 2.7% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Sun Life Inc has 907 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kistler invested 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management owns 50,439 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 1832 Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 0% or 200 shares. 42,423 are held by Wealthtrust Axiom Llc. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.02% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Management Lc has invested 0.07% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Mackenzie Fin Corp has invested 0.07% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Hollencrest Mngmt holds 0.08% or 16,200 shares. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 2,561 shares. Swiss Bancorp reported 4.11 million shares.

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 19,542 shares to 598,251 shares, valued at $32.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 34,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 417,879 shares, and cut its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).