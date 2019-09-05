Norwest Venture Partners X LP Has Cut Mobileiron (MOBL) Holding as Share Value Rose; Price T Rowe Associates Trimmed Matador Res Co (MTDR) Position by $39.10 Million

Norwest Venture Partners X LP decreased its stake in Mobileiron Inc. (MOBL) by 42.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norwest Venture Partners X LP sold 3.56M shares as the company’s stock rose 17.35% . The institutional investor held 4.76 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.06M, down from 8.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norwest Venture Partners X LP who had been investing in Mobileiron Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $753.21M market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.86. About 370,576 shares traded. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has risen 48.39% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MOBL News: 14/03/2018 – MobileIron Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Crisp Research Names MobileIron for a Leader in Unified Endpoint Management; 20/03/2018 – MobileIron Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 23/05/2018 – MobileIron Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC QTRLY BILLINGS WERE $46.0 MLN, UP 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 12/03/2018 – Crisp Research Names Mobilelron for a Leader in Unified Endpoint Management; 16/05/2018 – MobileIron and ThinPrint Partner to Bring Managed and Secure Mobile Printing to Enterprises; 26/04/2018 – Union Investment Mobilizes Work Processes with MobileIron; 12/04/2018 – MobileIron and Lenovo Join Forces to Enable Modern Work

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased its stake in Matador Res Co (MTDR) by 25.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc sold 2.06 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 6.04 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.78 million, down from 8.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Matador Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75B market cap company. The stock increased 5.32% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $15.25. About 2.88 million shares traded or 3.27% up from the average. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 14/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LEASEHOLD AND MINERAL ACRES IN DELAWARE BASIN; 02/04/2018 – Matador Resources Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 14/03/2018 – Matador Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/03/2018 – Matador Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 20/04/2018 – DJ Matador Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTDR); 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Matador Resources Senior Unsecured Debt to ‘BB-‘ From ‘B’; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Matador Resources To ‘B+’; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Common Stk; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q Net $59.9M; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Matador’s Ratings Upgrade Reflects the Co’s Growing Production and Reserves While Improving Its Cost Structure and Cap Efficiency

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $680.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 8,068 shares to 14,206 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 13,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 308,168 shares, and has risen its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX).

Analysts await Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 43.75% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTDR’s profit will be $30.98M for 14.12 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Matador Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $578,759 activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $22,425 was bought by Macalik Robert T. Lancaster David E bought $22,365 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) on Wednesday, August 7. $54,933 worth of stock was bought by POSNER DAVID M. on Thursday, August 8. Robinson Bradley M bought $83,800 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Adams Craig N bought $16,000 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) on Wednesday, June 5. Shares for $120,400 were bought by Foran Joseph Wm on Monday, August 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MTDR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 108.09 million shares or 0.01% more from 108.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco owns 999,469 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fiera Cap Corp accumulated 83,770 shares. Landscape Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Regions Fincl reported 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Com invested in 144,639 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Services Inc invested in 187 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 235,658 shares or 0% of the stock. Fincl Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 36,090 shares. Advisory Research Incorporated owns 55,474 shares. First Bancorp Of Omaha reported 73,811 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). First Midwest Savings Bank Division reported 17,493 shares. Gradient Invs stated it has 0.01% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Qs Investors Limited Liability holds 8,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership accumulated 20,700 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 2.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold MOBL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 57.48 million shares or 0.03% more from 57.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 347,580 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.04% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Hawk Ridge Cap Ltd Partnership holds 2.01% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) for 1.74M shares. 1.05M were reported by Geode Llc. Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 2.38M shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 285,230 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0% or 66,930 shares. 486,600 were reported by Spark Investment Mgmt Limited Co. Virtu Fincl Lc owns 0.01% invested in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) for 21,248 shares. Jane Street Grp Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Amer Group has 0% invested in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). 2.76M were accumulated by Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability. Mcf Advsrs Lc has 0% invested in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL).

