Norwest Venture Partners X LP Has Cut Its Mobileiron (MOBL) Holding as Stock Rose; Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) Holder Valueact Holdings LP Decreased Stake

Norwest Venture Partners X LP decreased its stake in Mobileiron Inc. (MOBL) by 42.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norwest Venture Partners X LP sold 3.56 million shares as the company’s stock rose 17.35% . The institutional investor held 4.76M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.06M, down from 8.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norwest Venture Partners X LP who had been investing in Mobileiron Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $752.86M market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.86. About 236,137 shares traded. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has risen 48.39% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MOBL News: 19/04/2018 – MobileIron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – MobileIron Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Mobilelron Shortlisted for Four Data News Awards for Excellence; 09/03/2018 – Cortado Server 9.0 Enhances Features for Secure Management of Mobile Productivity; 12/04/2018 – Mobilelron and Lenovo Join Forces to Enable Modern Work; 19/03/2018 – Sohail Parekh Joins MobileIron to Lead Engineering; 12/04/2018 – MobileIron and Lenovo Join Forces to Enable Modern Work; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 03/04/2018 – MobileIron Shortlisted for Four Data News Awards for Excellence; 16/05/2018 – MobileIron and ThinPrint Partner to Bring Managed and Secure Mobile Printing to Enterprises

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 81,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The hedge fund held 1.43 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.13 million, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Hawaiian Elec Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $44.89. About 109,234 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-sit; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 08/03/2018 Hawaiian Electric launches largest renewable energy procurement effort in state history; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC 1Q REV. $645.9M, EST. $608.5M (2 EST.); 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 03/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold HE shares while 58 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.00 million shares or 0.11% less from 56.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gamco Invsts Et Al has 0% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 10,108 shares. Td Asset Management Inc holds 135,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. M&T State Bank Corporation invested in 7,275 shares. Financial Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 380,116 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp holds 1.15 million shares. Voya Mgmt Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Schnieders Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 5,150 shares. 198,400 are owned by Swiss Retail Bank. Captrust Fincl owns 1,495 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Motco stated it has 730 shares. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University accumulated 7,680 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Utah Retirement stated it has 20,419 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Prudential Public Limited Company holds 0% or 7,800 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 78,223 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp stated it has 0% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Analysts await Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 1.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.6 per share. HE’s profit will be $65.84 million for 18.40 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 2.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold MOBL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 57.48 million shares or 0.03% more from 57.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) or 1,568 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 46,417 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Indexiq Limited Com reported 287,131 shares stake. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Llc accumulated 0.01% or 24,170 shares. The California-based Norwest Venture Prns X Lp has invested 32.5% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Citigroup holds 0% or 27,630 shares. 97,710 are owned by Pdt Prtnrs Llc. 105,800 are held by Swiss Bancshares. Principal Financial reported 11,300 shares. Altai Cap Management LP owns 7.95M shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd has invested 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). First Trust Ltd Partnership invested in 384,270 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 95,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. American Century has invested 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL).

Analysts await MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.06 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.12 actual EPS reported by MobileIron, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.