Norwest Venture Partners X LP Has Cut Its Mobileiron (MOBL) Holding as Market Value Rose; Shareholder Matthews International Capital Management Upped Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Holding

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 1127.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 383,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 417,200 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.23M, up from 34,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.93. About 1.44 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 08/03/2018 – Ctrip partners with Deutsche Bahn (German Railways); 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s Smooth Ride Has Been Rudely Interrupted — Heard on the Street; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Net $77.4M; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Customized Travel Launches First Business Summit in Europe; 08/03/2018 Tencent, Ctrip-Backed Travel Company Plans Hong Kong IPO

Norwest Venture Partners X LP decreased its stake in Mobileiron Inc. (MOBL) by 42.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norwest Venture Partners X LP sold 3.56M shares as the company’s stock rose 17.35% . The institutional investor held 4.76 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.06 million, down from 8.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norwest Venture Partners X LP who had been investing in Mobileiron Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $749.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6.83. About 460,517 shares traded. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has risen 48.39% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MOBL News: 03/04/2018 – MobileIron Shortlisted for Four Data News Awards for Excellence; 26/04/2018 – Union Investment Mobilizes Work Processes with MobileIron; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 12/04/2018 – MobileIron and Lenovo Join Forces to Enable Modern Work; 02/05/2018 – Canon Medical Systems Securely Optimizes Customer and Employee Support with MobileIron; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC SEES 2018 BILLINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $210 MLN AND $220 MLN; 06/03/2018 Mobilelron Announces Participation in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 12/04/2018 – Mobilelron and Lenovo Join Forces to Enable Modern Work; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$200M; 20/03/2018 – Mobilelron Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 2.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold MOBL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 57.48 million shares or 0.03% more from 57.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 1.54 million shares. Principal Fin accumulated 11,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Indexiq Advsrs Lc has 0.05% invested in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) for 287,131 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). 134,600 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.05 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 5,766 shares. Blackrock holds 5.26 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 104,744 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 61,787 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested 0% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Altai Management Ltd Partnership has 7.95 million shares for 36.98% of their portfolio. North Management owns 24,000 shares. 486,600 were accumulated by Spark Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mngmt Limited owns 77,342 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

