Norwest Venture Partners X LP Has Cut Holding in Mobileiron (MOBL) by $17.79 Million as Valuation Rose; 3M (MMM) Holder Perigon Wealth Management Trimmed Its Stake by $523,260

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M (MMM) by 14.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 2,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,357 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12M, down from 19,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in 3M for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.64B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $173.34. About 3.01M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 24/04/2018 – 3M Narrows 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.55; 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 01/05/2018 – LAUNCH: ANZ BANK NEW 5-YR BENCHMARK DEAL AT 3M BBSW +93BP AREA; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – [PAV] PAVILLON HOLDINGS : 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EX; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-5%

Norwest Venture Partners X LP decreased its stake in Mobileiron Inc. (MOBL) by 42.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norwest Venture Partners X LP sold 3.56 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.76M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.06M, down from 8.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norwest Venture Partners X LP who had been investing in Mobileiron Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $677.34 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.23. About 352,097 shares traded. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has risen 34.61% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MOBL News: 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC SEES 2018 BILLINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $210 MLN AND $220 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Crisp Research Names Mobilelron for a Leader in Unified Endpoint Management; 20/03/2018 – Mobilelron Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 03/04/2018 – MobileIron Shortlisted for Four Data News Awards for Excellence; 19/03/2018 – Sohail Parekh Joins Mobilelron to Lead Engineering; 19/03/2018 – Sohail Parekh Joins MobileIron to Lead Engineering; 06/03/2018 Mobilelron Announces Participation in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC MOBL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 8 TO 13 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Union Investment Mobilizes Work Processes with MobileIron; 23/05/2018 – MobileIron Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 EPS, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 21.24 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wg Shaheen & Assoc Dba Whitney & Com, New York-based fund reported 4,080 shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited Liability, Tennessee-based fund reported 12,508 shares. Df Dent And holds 6,693 shares. Calamos Limited Liability Corporation holds 98,123 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Cincinnati Company holds 3.04% or 521,700 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.14% or 9,544 shares. Smith Moore And stated it has 8,654 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Prtnrs (Us) Ltd Partnership owns 20,000 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Mai Cap Mgmt reported 6,557 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc has invested 0.52% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Weybosset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.28% or 2,250 shares. Becker Cap Management stated it has 0.52% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). America First Invest Advsr Lc reported 106 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Factory Mutual Insur holds 0.23% or 91,100 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Company invested in 2,400 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. $1.19 million worth of stock was sold by Lindekugel Jon T on Thursday, February 7. The insider THULIN INGE G sold 13,290 shares worth $2.66 million. 4,220 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $841,392 were sold by Bushman Julie L. Vrohidis Ippocratis sold $1.63 million worth of stock. 1,000 shares were bought by PAGE GREGORY R, worth $176,260 on Thursday, May 9. Keel Paul A sold $1.87M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, February 8.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20M and $430.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 915 shares to 4,281 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bond Index Fund (BND) by 6,743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,214 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.15 actual earnings per share reported by MobileIron, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% EPS growth.