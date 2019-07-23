Norwest Venture Partners X LP Decreased Mobileiron (MOBL) Stake by $17.79 Million; Cibc World Markets Has Raised Stake in Progressive Ohio (PGR) by $2.04 Million

Norwest Venture Partners X LP decreased its stake in Mobileiron Inc. (MOBL) by 42.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norwest Venture Partners X LP sold 3.56M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.76 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.06M, down from 8.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norwest Venture Partners X LP who had been investing in Mobileiron Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $695.82M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.4. About 993,045 shares traded or 2.86% up from the average. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has risen 34.61% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MOBL News: 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC MOBL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 8 TO 13 PCT; 19/04/2018 – MobileIron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Mobilelron and Lenovo Join Forces to Enable Modern Work; 02/05/2018 – Canon Medical Systems Securely Optimizes Customer and Employee Support with MobileIron; 19/03/2018 – Sohail Parekh Joins Mobilelron to Lead Engineering; 19/03/2018 – Sohail Parekh Joins MobileIron to Lead Engineering; 14/03/2018 – MobileIron Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – MobileIron Announces Participation in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 12/04/2018 – MobileIron and Lenovo Join Forces to Enable Modern Work; 23/05/2018 – MobileIron Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 32.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 28,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 115,035 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.29 million, up from 86,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $81.02. About 2.69M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B

More notable recent MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MobileIron Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MobileIron, Inc. (MOBL) CEO Simon Biddiscombe on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why MobileIron, Inc. Stock Has Gained 14.1% in the First Half of 2018 – The Motley Fool” on July 16, 2018. More interesting news about MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MobileIron (MOBL) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q1 Release – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 05, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 2.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold MOBL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 57.48 million shares or 0.03% more from 57.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcf Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Morgan Stanley reported 198,445 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Ins accumulated 16,468 shares. 11,300 were reported by Principal Fincl Grp Inc Inc. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 2.00 million shares. Menta Limited Liability holds 86,008 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. North Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). 1,568 are owned by Royal Retail Bank Of Canada. The Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Voya Inv Management Limited Co reported 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 134,600 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Panagora Asset holds 0.02% or 789,840 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Qs Invsts Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL).

Analysts await MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.14 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.15 actual EPS reported by MobileIron, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. London Of Virginia has invested 0.78% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Viking Invsts LP holds 1.11 million shares. Convergence Invest Prtn Ltd Co accumulated 22,534 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Lc holds 25,796 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Inc holds 2.23% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 73,980 shares. Central Secs has invested 1.83% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Cognios Capital Ltd Co invested 1.35% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Assetmark has invested 0.36% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability holds 21,961 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office reported 267 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 106,535 shares. Asset Management holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 6,313 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP holds 96 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 10.21 million shares or 0.48% of the stock. 7,425 are held by Harvey Investment Ltd Liability Company.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 sales for $4.89 million activity. Sauerland John P had sold 12,000 shares worth $783,240 on Friday, January 25. The insider Snyder Barbara R bought $19,663. 45,000 shares were sold by Barbagallo John A, worth $2.94 million.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp by 40,102 shares to 1.57 million shares, valued at $92.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 399,219 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.29 million shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “44 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Progressive Stock Is Up 32.5% in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 09, 2019.