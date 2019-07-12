Norwest Venture Partners X LP Cut Its Mobileiron (MOBL) Position by $17.79 Million; American National Bank Increases Stake in Lyondellbasell Industries (LYB)

American National Bank increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries (LYB) by 56.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 15,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,195 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55 million, up from 26,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $86. About 1.62M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Reports Operational Snag at Houston Refinery; 26/03/2018 – ALL LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY UNITS RESTARTED AFTER SUNDAY STEAM OUTAGE; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC SHLM.O – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER WITH LYONDELLBASELL, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Pending Acquisition Has Already Been Cleared by Antitrust Regulators in the United States, Brazil, Serbia and Turkey; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING; 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch

Norwest Venture Partners X LP decreased its stake in Mobileiron Inc. (MOBL) by 42.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norwest Venture Partners X LP sold 3.56M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.76M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.06M, down from 8.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norwest Venture Partners X LP who had been investing in Mobileiron Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $678.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.24. About 272,979 shares traded. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has risen 34.61% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MOBL News: 02/05/2018 – Canon Medical Systems Securely Optimizes Customer and Employee Support with MobileIron; 12/03/2018 – Crisp Research Names MobileIron for a Leader in Unified Endpoint Management; 12/03/2018 – Crisp Research Names Mobilelron for a Leader in Unified Endpoint Management; 20/05/2018 – Mobilelron Names Frédéric Gillant Vice President of Sales for Asia Pacific; 03/04/2018 – MobileIron Shortlisted for Four Data News Awards for Excellence; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$200M; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 19/03/2018 – Sohail Parekh Joins MobileIron to Lead Engineering; 12/04/2018 – MobileIron and Lenovo Join Forces to Enable Modern Work; 19/04/2018 – MobileIron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 4,536 shares to 690 shares, valued at $90,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 7,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,077 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cumberland Advsrs invested 0.28% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). First Manhattan stated it has 721,112 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Adage Capital Partners Gp Ltd Company reported 0.08% stake. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 2.16M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Hallmark Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 26,447 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. 312,659 were reported by Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Company. American Insurance Tx has invested 0.15% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Lingohr & Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh accumulated 10,042 shares. Of Vermont holds 433 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Korea stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Benedict Financial Advisors Inc accumulated 14,017 shares. Mckinley Capital Mngmt Ltd Company Delaware invested 0.49% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 14,052 shares. 335 were reported by Destination Wealth. Legacy Cap Partners reported 1.1% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 2.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold MOBL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 57.48 million shares or 0.03% more from 57.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc invested 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Cooper Creek Partners Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.12% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 113,969 shares in its portfolio. Norwest Venture Partners X LP reported 4.76 million shares. 118,443 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). North American Mgmt Corp owns 0.02% invested in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) for 24,000 shares. 471 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Management. Clarivest Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 1,813 shares. Amp Investors Limited invested in 0% or 38,600 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) for 81,361 shares. 134,600 are owned by Strs Ohio. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Jacobs Levy Equity Inc has invested 0.06% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Amer Century Cos reported 83,949 shares stake.