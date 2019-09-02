Norwest Venture Partners X LP Cut Holding in Mobileiron (MOBL) by $17.79 Million as Shares Rose; General Mtrs Co (GM) Valuation Rose While Alpha Windward Has Increased Its Position

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 248.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 12,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 16,852 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $625,000, up from 4,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $37.09. About 4.60M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – JOHN ROTH, NAMED PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GM AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST OPERATIONS, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1; 02/04/2018 – California DMV: GM Cruise March 19, 2018; 30/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Tenneco for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 19/04/2018 – Inquisitr: Sixers Rumors: Former GM Believes Philly Poised To Attract Giannis Antetokounmpo, Other Superstars, The Ringer; 17/04/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown Demands Answers Following General Motors Layoffs in Lordstown; 04/04/2018 – GM will kill the Chevrolet Sonic, reports Wall Street Journal, citing; 08/04/2018 – As GM union faces big job losses, South Koreans turn cold shoulder; 13/04/2018 – GM’s South Korean unit said it lost $1.1 billion in 2017, its fourth straight yearly loss; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy, in charge of policy; 14/03/2018 – General Motors, Fiat Chrysler, Volkswagen and Mercedes knew of dangerous exploding Takata air bag inflators years before issuing recalls, according to three class actions lawsuits

Norwest Venture Partners X LP decreased its stake in Mobileiron Inc. (MOBL) by 42.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norwest Venture Partners X LP sold 3.56M shares as the company’s stock rose 17.35% . The institutional investor held 4.76 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.06M, down from 8.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norwest Venture Partners X LP who had been investing in Mobileiron Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $748.82 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.9. About 672,836 shares traded. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has risen 48.39% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MOBL News: 26/04/2018 – Union Investment Mobilizes Work Processes with MobileIron; 23/05/2018 – MobileIron Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$200M; 26/04/2018 – Union Investment Mobilizes Work Processes with Mobilelron; 19/03/2018 – Sohail Parekh Joins Mobilelron to Lead Engineering; 20/04/2018 – DJ MobileIron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOBL); 12/04/2018 – Mobilelron and Lenovo Join Forces to Enable Modern Work; 02/05/2018 – Canon Medical Systems Securely Optimizes Customer and Employee Support with MobileIron; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC QTRLY BILLINGS WERE $46.0 MLN, UP 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC MOBL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $190 MLN TO $200 MLN

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $149.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 7,560 shares to 126 shares, valued at $6,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW) by 6,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 279 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd has 0.03% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 7,397 shares. Staley Advisers accumulated 3.27% or 1.19 million shares. Mirae Asset Invs Com Limited, Korea-based fund reported 127,805 shares. Camarda Financial Advsrs Ltd Llc has 59,683 shares for 4.23% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields Capital Management Limited Co has invested 0.63% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Trustmark Fincl Bank Tru Department invested 0.02% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability has 34,365 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Covenant Multifamily Offices holds 105,147 shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. Aviance Cap Mngmt Ltd Company holds 20 shares. Mai Cap Mgmt has invested 0.02% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Gru One Trading Lp stated it has 1,707 shares. Blackrock invested in 83.43M shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Company has 0.38% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 145,445 shares. City has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Hourglass Capital Lc holds 173,345 shares or 1.87% of its portfolio.

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why GM and Volkswagen Are Abandoning Hybrids and Ford and Toyota Are Not – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GM reduces workforce in Thailand – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Automakers split on hybrid strategy – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Is Revenue From North America Driving GM’s Total Revenue Growth? – Forbes” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ford and GM get Thumbs Up from Morgan Stanley – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bull Of The Day: MobileIron (MOBL) – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MobileIron Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Top Tech Stocks Under $20 That Promise More Gains – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MobileIron (MOBL) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Buy MobileIron (MOBL) Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 27, 2018.