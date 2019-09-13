Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH) Stake Has Upped by Halsey Associates Inc; Pl Capital Advisors Has Cut Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Holding by $721,088; Share Value Rose

Pl Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) by 13.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc sold 22,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.03% . The institutional investor held 143,243 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.62 million, down from 165,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Peoples Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $676.43 million market cap company. It closed at $32.68 lastly. It is up 12.10% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PEBO News: 28/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Receives Regulatory Approval Of Its Merger With ASB Financial Corp; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Reports Record Quarterly Net Income; 13/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of ASB Financial Corp; 23/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEBO); 24/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC. DECLARES INCREASE TO QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 14/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp: Keith Hamilton Joins Peoples Investments as LPL Financial Advisor; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp (OHIO) Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 23/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Peoples Bancorp at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 26/04/2018 – News On ASB Financial Corp. (ASBN) Now Under PEBO

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH) by 36.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 63,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The institutional investor held 238,668 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.80M, up from 175,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Lines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $54.42. About 1.55 million shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Profit Up 67%; Raises 2018 Guidance; 16/03/2018 – REG-Scanship Holding ASA : Scanship awarded AWP retrofit contract by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 04/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Partners With DeCurtis Corporation To Develop – Cruise Freedom™ – A State-of-the-Art Technology Platform; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Intl Adds Norwegian Cruise, Cuts Cigna: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q EPS 45c; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $12,038 activity.

Analysts await Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 4.35% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.69 per share. PEBO’s profit will be $14.90M for 11.35 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Peoples Bancorp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 5 investors sold PEBO shares while 28 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 11.07 million shares or 4.16% more from 10.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hillsdale Invest Management invested in 62,100 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0% invested in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) for 3,230 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) or 20,068 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 0.01% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Tower Rech Capital Limited (Trc) owns 682 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Banc Funds Com Llc has 0.55% invested in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). 31,960 are owned by Cornercap Counsel. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Martingale Asset Mngmt LP has 0.04% invested in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 33,775 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt holds 82,950 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Globeflex Capital Lp accumulated 17,655 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 7,500 shares.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10M and $339.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 9,900 shares to 271,400 shares, valued at $9.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold NCLH shares while 123 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 198.65 million shares or 0.28% more from 198.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Gp has invested 0% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0.01% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 0.19% or 301,000 shares. Neuberger Berman owns 464,133 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 92,327 shares stake. Condor Capital Management holds 15,930 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Hg Vora Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3.20 million shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 18.91 million shares. Sg Americas Securities Llc reported 0.02% stake. Cibc Markets Incorporated stated it has 23,630 shares. Bp Public Limited Co reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Td Asset Inc reported 536,969 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 166,318 shares. Moreover, Primecap Com Ca has 0.21% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Ls Ltd Company stated it has 8,707 shares.

Halsey Associates Inc, which manages about $849.92M and $559.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Products (NYSE:APD) by 7,318 shares to 53,629 shares, valued at $12.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invitation Homes by 68,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 398,757 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Cl C.