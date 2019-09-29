Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH) Shareholder Halsey Associates Has Upped Its Holding by $3.36 Million as Share Price Declined; Hsbc Holdings Plc Holds Position in Twitter (Put) (TWTR)

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (Put) (TWTR) by 693.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc bought 610,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The institutional investor held 697,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.36M, up from 87,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Twitter Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $41.35. About 10.47M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Canada’s Trudeau fights Trump auto import probe; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Jobs; China trade talks and Apple; 25/04/2018 – $TWTR’s daily user base grew by 10 percent, the sixth straight quarter of double-digit growth:; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – House votes to ease Dodd-Frank rules; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 24/04/2018 – Western Precooling Selects Zest Labs to Optimize Receiving Process Efficiency; 20/05/2018 – Britain to tackle ‘Wild West’ internet with new laws; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump works to tweet-tarnish the Mueller probe

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH) by 36.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 63,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The institutional investor held 238,668 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.80 million, up from 175,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Lines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $51.02. About 1.28 million shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 04/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Partners With DeCurtis Corporation To Develop – Cruise Freedom™ – A State-of-the-Art Technology; 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Ms. Pamela Thomas-Graham to the Board; 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – THOMAS-GRAHAM’S APPOINTMENT INCREASES BOARD FROM NINE TO 10 MEMBERS; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Its Board of Directors; 30/03/2018 – NCLH, CBIO Lockups End, HTBX Announced: Equity Capital Markets; 29/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise at Management Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q REV. $1.3B, EST. $1.29B

More notable recent Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Partnership With Huna Totem Corporation to Construct New Pier at Icy Strait Point Near Hoonah, Alaska – GlobeNewswire” published on December 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cruise line sector reeling after soft Carnival outlook – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Celebrates International Women’s Day at Offices Around the World – GlobeNewswire” published on March 08, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) on Carnival (CCL) Driven Industry Weakness – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold NCLH shares while 123 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 198.65 million shares or 0.28% more from 198.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Mercantile Trust reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). California Employees Retirement owns 319,090 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.03% or 469,630 shares. California-based Primecap Mngmt Ca has invested 0.21% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Adirondack has invested 0% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Signaturefd Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 594 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 51,600 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability accumulated 0.03% or 148,896 shares. Next Fincl Gru Inc reported 2,351 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.19% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Advisor Prtn holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 4,148 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 131 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Ltd Co has 14 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Halsey Associates Inc, which manages about $849.92M and $559.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) by 7,052 shares to 8,711 shares, valued at $581,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex (NYSE:FDX) by 3,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,201 shares, and cut its stake in Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $52.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 73,434 shares to 80,066 shares, valued at $17.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 13,246 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,019 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

More notable recent Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have a Little Patience With Snap Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Option Trader Makes Big Bet Twitter Rally Isn’t Over – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Wait Before Buying Advanced Micro Devices Stock at a Discount – Investorplace.com” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), The Stock That Zoomed 118% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The 3 Biggest Reasons to Buy Pinterest Stock on Weakness – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 533.09 million shares or 2.78% more from 518.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Savings Bank Hapoalim Bm has 0.65% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Stephens Ar holds 128,363 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Inc has invested 0.01% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Maplelane Capital Limited Liability Co owns 375,000 shares. California Employees Retirement holds 1.17M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Tudor Corp Et Al has 0.03% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Lord Abbett Limited Liability owns 0.14% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 1.25M shares. Efg Asset Management (Americas) Corp invested in 0.84% or 84,261 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 77,494 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 5,568 are held by Captrust Advisors. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards & Company has 0.01% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Farmers Tru Com owns 85,806 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 1.24 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Hartford Investment Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested in 18.76M shares.