Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH) Holder Primecap Management Company Has Cut Its Position by $567,000; Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Stock Value Rose While Bloom Tree Partners Has Trimmed Its Position by $30.93 Million

Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 48.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 125,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 135,460 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.40M, down from 261,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $278.15. About 463,596 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR-BELIEVES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF GIFT CARD,PIN NUMBERS ISSUED BY 6 STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS CUSTOMERS WERE ACCESSED IN APRIL 26 REPORTED INCIDENT; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON INCIDENT IN ITS UPCOMING 10-Q, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO FILE BY MAY 10, 2018; 07/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 25/05/2018 – FLEETCOR INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. – FLT; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Net $174.9M; 03/05/2018 – Fleetcor reports unauthorized access to some of its systems; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Rev $2.39B-$2.45B; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.38; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDED EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT WITH SHELL; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & P97 FORM PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE MOBILE PAYMENTS A

Primecap Management Company decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH) by 0.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company sold 10,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The institutional investor held 5.50 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $302.28 million, down from 5.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Lines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $47.45. About 1.76M shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE BOARD APPROVES 3-YEAR, $1B SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 04/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Partners With DeCurtis Corporation To Develop – Cruise Freedom™ – A State-of-the-Art Technology; 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – THOMAS-GRAHAM’S APPOINTMENT INCREASES BOARD FROM NINE TO 10 MEMBERS; 19/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Takes Delivery Of Norwegian Bliss; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Load Factor and Pricing Continuing to Be Well Ahead of Prior Yr for the Remaining Quarters of 2018 and Throughout 2019; 07/03/2018 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces New Terminal at PortMiami; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.02, EST. $1.02; 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel; 23/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 15/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – ON MARCH 15, FRANK J. DEL RIO, PRESIDENT, CEO OF CO ESTABLISHED PREARRANGED TRADING PLAN – SEC FILING

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $918.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New by 13,354 shares to 255,030 shares, valued at $41.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interactive Brokers Group In (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 76,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 594,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.64 EPS, up 9.54% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.41 per share. FLT’s profit will be $227.55M for 26.34 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual EPS reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bloom Tree Ptnrs Ltd accumulated 135,460 shares or 3.64% of the stock. Axa, France-based fund reported 87,164 shares. Thomas White Ltd reported 0.25% stake. Federated Invsts Inc Pa accumulated 0% or 1,056 shares. Utah Retirement owns 16,089 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 964 are owned by Assetmark. Fiera holds 0% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 1,080 shares. Blackrock invested in 7.02M shares or 0.08% of the stock. Claar Ltd Llc has 0.22% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 3,910 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.06% stake. Stifel Fin Corp owns 0% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 1,255 shares. First National Bank Of Omaha reported 22,318 shares. Sei Invs reported 0.04% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Maverick Ltd holds 0.77% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 234,223 shares.

Analysts await Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 5.79% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.21 per share. NCLH’s profit will be $275.69 million for 9.27 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold NCLH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 198.10 million shares or 1.05% less from 200.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Investment Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 23,282 shares. The Oregon-based Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Kbc Grp Inc Nv has 55,691 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Lc owns 0.02% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 5,514 shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Partners Limited Liability Company reported 4,394 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation holds 0.01% or 65,272 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Company holds 0.03% or 82,917 shares in its portfolio. 662,898 are owned by Wedge Management L Lp Nc. Perritt owns 8,515 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 0.03% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Tci Wealth Advsr Inc stated it has 5 shares. Invest House Lc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 27,358 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.03% or 11,500 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 294,756 shares. 1.50 million are held by Fil.