Norwegian Cruise Line Shs (NCLH) Shareholder Lafayette Investments Has Raised Position; Tudor Investment Et Al Trimmed Holding in Nucor (NUE) by $3.11 Million

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in Nucor Corporation (NUE) by 40.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al sold 53,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The hedge fund held 77,866 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, down from 131,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Nucor Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $51.06. About 1.46M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 16/03/2018 – Navarro’s Ties to Nucor Highlight Trump Advisers’ Steel-Industry Connections; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Nucor’s Note Issuance; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q EPS $1.00-EPS $1.05; 17/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF RAW MATERIALS, JAMES R. DARSEY, PLANS TO RETIRE ON JUNE 9, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Nucor chief on Trump, tax and the case for protection; 08/03/2018 – Nucor Applauds Trump Administration Implementation of Steel Tariffs; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO: QUOTAS OR TARIFFS WILL BE DETERMINED BY NAFTA TALKS; 12/03/2018 – Nucor to Build New Florida Steel Mill as Domestic Producers Study Tariff Impact; 11/05/2018 – Nucor to Invest $240M in Galvanizing Line at Arkansas Sheet Mill; 21/05/2018 – US NUCLEAR APPOINTED TO SELL zNOSE HIGH-SPEED GC CHEMICAL SNIFFERS

Lafayette Investments Inc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Shs (NCLH) by 93.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc bought 75,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The institutional investor held 156,439 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60M, up from 80,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.91B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $49.66. About 3.57 million shares traded or 54.61% up from the average. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 22/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 15/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – ON MARCH 15, FRANK J. DEL RIO, PRESIDENT, CEO OF CO ESTABLISHED PREARRANGED TRADING PLAN – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel; 29/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise at Management Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – NCLH, CBIO Lockups End, HTBX Announced: Equity Capital Markets; 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD NCLH.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Net $103.2M

Analysts await Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, down 54.51% or $1.27 from last year’s $2.33 per share. NUE’s profit will be $326.53M for 12.04 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Nucor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.87% negative EPS growth.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89 billion and $2.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN) by 26,515 shares to 39,435 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyworks Solutions Incorporated (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 50,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,865 shares, and has risen its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

More notable recent Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Nucor Corporation (NUE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Should You Worry About Nucor Corporation's (NYSE:NUE) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance" published on August 05, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: "Nucor (NUE) Misses Q2 EPS by 6c, Revenues Miss – StreetInsider.com" on July 18, 2019.

More notable recent Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: "Is Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) a Great Stock for Value Investors? – Zacks.com" on March 07, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: "Buy Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) on Carnival (CCL) Driven Industry Weakness – StreetInsider.com" published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Buy Carnival Stock – Benzinga" on August 06, 2019.

