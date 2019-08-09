Norwegian Cruise Line Shs (NCLH) Position Has Lifted by Logan Capital Management Inc; Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Stake Upped by Bank Of New York Mellon Corp

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Shs (NCLH) by 134.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 10,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The institutional investor held 17,977 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $988,000, up from 7,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $49.66. About 2.34 million shares traded or 1.65% up from the average. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 16/03/2018 – REG-Scanship Holding ASA : Scanship awarded AWP retrofit contract by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Sees 2Q Adjusted EPS “Appoximately $1.02”; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Rev $1.29B; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C; 04/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Partners With DeCurtis Corporation To Develop – Cruise Freedom™ – A State-of-the-Art Technology Platform; 30/03/2018 – NCLH, CBIO Lockups End, HTBX Announced: Equity Capital Markets; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line New $1 B, Three-Yr Shr Repurchase Program Authorization Announced; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) by 30.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp bought 397,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.16% . The institutional investor held 1.71 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.41 million, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Taylor Morrison Home Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $22.53. About 375,720 shares traded. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has risen 16.99% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TMHC News: 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q REV. $752.3M, EST. $785.5M; 19/03/2018 – Taylor Morrison is Helping Shelter Pets Find “Fur”ever Homes in 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Taylor Morrison Home Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMHC); 11/05/2018 – EJF Capital Adds Taylor Morrison, Exits Iberiabank: 13F

