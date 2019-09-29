Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Position Held by Ajo Lp; As Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Decreased Stake by $2.44 Million

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) by 3.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 87,138 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.80% . The institutional investor held 2.23 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.85M, down from 2.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $27.46. About 1.30M shares traded or 33.04% up from the average. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 27.17% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 16/04/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – CONFIRMED THAT IT RECEIVED A REVISED UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL FROM PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST; 26/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST PEB.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone Wins Battle for LaSalle With Pebblebrook Fighting On; 28/03/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties Rejects Pebblebrook Offer; 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Releases Letter to Board of LaSalle Hotel Properties, Offers Final Merger Proposal; 26/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 1Q Same-Property RevPar $195.17; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone to buy LaSalle Hotel for $3.7 bln; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Real Estate Cuts Pebblebrook; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE PREVIOUSLY RECEIVED THREE PROPOSALS FROM PEBBLEBROOK; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – IMPLIED PRICE OF $31.75 PER SHARE BASED ON INCREASED FIXED EXCHANGE RATIO OF 0.8944 PEBBLEBROOK SHARE FOR EACH LASALLE SHARE

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) by 230.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 1.19 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The institutional investor held 1.71 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $91.45 million, up from 516,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $51.02. About 1.30 million shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Announces $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program; 09/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 5, APPOINTED MARK A. KEMPA AS INTERIM CFO IN ADDITION TO HIS ROLE AS SVP, FINANCE – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Sees 2Q Adjusted EPS “Appoximately $1.02”; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Profit Up 67%; Raises 2018 Guidance; 29/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise at Management Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C; 25/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to Hold Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 26/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Rev $1.29B; 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE NAMES PAMELA THOMAS-GRAHAM TO BOARD

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold NCLH shares while 123 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 198.65 million shares or 0.28% more from 198.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 347,493 shares. Andra Ap reported 112,300 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Shufro Rose Communication Lc owns 27,900 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Wellington Gru Llp has 0.04% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 3.63 million shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk stated it has 203,003 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Trustmark Bancorp Tru Department owns 8 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Stevens Cap Mgmt LP owns 32,675 shares. Gotham Asset Management Lc has invested 0.06% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Aviva Public Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 81,068 shares in its portfolio. Farmers & Merchants reported 105 shares. Millennium Ltd Com invested in 226,244 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 3.16 million shares. First Mercantile Co reported 0.01% stake. Catalyst Cap owns 16,600 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49B and $19.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 65,655 shares to 65,426 shares, valued at $15.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sba Communications by 152,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,279 shares, and cut its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand (NASDAQ:CSOD).

Analysts await Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 5.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.74 per share. PEB’s profit will be $101.89M for 8.80 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold PEB shares while 82 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 143.44 million shares or 1.52% less from 145.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% or 200,289 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Jennison Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Jpmorgan Chase & Co has 0.01% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 2.25 million shares. Zeke Advsrs Lc accumulated 0.02% or 7,614 shares. South Dakota Council stated it has 21,766 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Adelante Capital Ltd Company invested in 1.33M shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv stated it has 2,243 shares. First Advsrs L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 27,557 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Co Ma reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Asset Management reported 0% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Zimmer Prns Lp has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp, Delaware-based fund reported 1,300 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd invested in 0% or 38,329 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Corp owns 4.94 million shares. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 32,827 shares or 0% of the stock.