Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) Holding Maintained by Channing Capital Management Llc; Boeing Company (BA) Holder Renaissance Investment Group Has Trimmed Stake as Stock Value Declined

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) by 72.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 60,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The institutional investor held 144,527 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.75 million, up from 83,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.39. About 860,058 shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 30/03/2018 – NCLH, CBIO Lockups End, HTBX Announced: Equity Capital Markets; 16/03/2018 – REG-Scanship Holding ASA : Scanship awarded AWP retrofit contract by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 04/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Partners With DeCurtis Corporation To Develop – Cruise Freedom™ – A State-of-the-Art Technology; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE BOARD APPROVES 3-YEAR, $1B SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.02, EST. $1.02; 19/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Takes Delivery Of Norwegian Bliss; 24/05/2018 – Hawaii helicopter evacuation readied as new lava stream hits ocean; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Net $103.2M; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 42.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 9,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,523 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.56M, down from 21,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $379.07. About 1.44M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/04/2018 – Boeing could suffer as a big buyer of Russian-produced titanium; 10/04/2018 – LION AIR EXPECTS DELIVERY OF THE NEW BOEING AIRCRAFT UP TO 2020 – PRESIDENT DIRECTOR; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Rev $23.4B; 16/05/2018 – ALAFCO AVAIATION LEASE AND FINANCE – WINS AUCTION OFFERED BY POLAND’S LOT CO TO LEASE 6 B737-8MAX AIRCRAFTS FOR $731.4 MLN AS PER PRICES ANNOUNCED BY BOEING; 28/03/2018 – BOC Aviation says to buy 6 Boeing aircraft worth $1.7 bln; 23/05/2018 – Boeing To Provide Etihad Airways With Multiple Crew Management Solutions; 10/05/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER COMMERCIAL AVIATION DEAL DELAYED BY TALKS OVER HOW TO BREAK UP BRAZILIAN PLANEMAKER; 30/03/2018 – SAUDI ARABIAN MILITARY INDUSTRIES, BOEING FORM JV PARTNERSHIP; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 17/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS AWARE OF INCIDENT WITH SOUTHWESTAIR FLIGHT 1380

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.42 in 2019Q1.

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steris Plc by 6,995 shares to 70,489 shares, valued at $10.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 7,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,708 shares, and cut its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1.

Renaissance Investment Group Llc, which manages about $273.97 million and $268.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xylem Inc Shs Issued (NYSE:XYL) by 5,515 shares to 37,168 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc New (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,529 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Flavors&Fragrnc (NYSE:IFF).