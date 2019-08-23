Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) Holder Toronto Dominion Bank Has Raised Its Holding by $2.44 Million as Shares Declined; Wayfair (W) Holder Allen Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake as Share Price Declined

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) by 32.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 45,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The institutional investor held 183,975 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.11 million, up from 138,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 476,979 shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 04/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Partners With DeCurtis Corporation To Develop – Cruise Freedom™ – A State-of-the-Art Technology Platform; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q REV. $1.3B, EST. $1.29B; 25/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to Hold Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.70; 24/05/2018 – Hawaii helicopter evacuation readied as new lava stream hits ocean; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Load Factor and Pricing Continuing to Be Well Ahead of Prior Yr for the Remaining Quarters of 2018 and Throughout 2019; 09/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 5, APPOINTED MARK A. KEMPA AS INTERIM CFO IN ADDITION TO HIS ROLE AS SVP, FINANCE – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Intl Adds Norwegian Cruise, Cuts Cigna: 13F; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS: $1B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 1.17M shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $172.94M, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $113.83. About 558,001 shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case; 08/03/2018 – Wayfair Expands Housewares Offering, Unveils lnspirational Shops, Innovative Features and Faster Delivery for Thousands of Products; 03/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.22; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES PIER 1’S RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q NET REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B; 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 91C, EST. LOSS/SHR 90C; 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS ON APRIL 12, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF FEBRUARY 22, 2017 – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case of South Dakota vs. Wayfair, which will determine the constitutionality of a South Dakota law imposing sales tax burdens on out-of-state internet businesses with no physical presence in the state; 07/03/2018 – Wayfair Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $423,120 activity.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32B and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 41,255 shares to 445,810 shares, valued at $154.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tortoise Midstrm Energy Fd I (NTG) by 390,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 492,896 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Secs Limited Company reported 2,028 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Llc has 0.03% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 274,204 shares. 22,452 are owned by Paloma Prtnrs Management. Invesco Ltd holds 0.01% or 105,244 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.02% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Brown Advisory, a Maryland-based fund reported 12,683 shares. 8 are held by Trustmark Bancorp Tru Department. Zevenbergen Cap Invs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2.78% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 60,251 shares. Wasatch Advisors Inc stated it has 596,838 shares. Amp Invsts Ltd accumulated 32,601 shares. Jasper Ridge Prns Lp reported 88,946 shares. Alpine Woods Invsts Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.39% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0% or 11,043 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 161,149 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold NCLH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 198.10 million shares or 1.05% less from 200.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.72 million shares or 0.1% of the stock. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Lc has invested 0% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). The Montana-based First Interstate Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Moreover, Westpac has 0% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 13,845 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab holds 0% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 10,926 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Company owns 9,336 shares. South Dakota Investment Council reported 192,100 shares. Marcato Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 282,000 shares. Hartford Mngmt reported 23,282 shares stake. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc Inc (Ca) has invested 0% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Geode Cap Mngmt reported 0.04% stake. Daiwa stated it has 0.03% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Gmt has 778,100 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Inc invested in 0% or 13,465 shares.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 17,521 shares to 179,685 shares, valued at $53.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mylan Nv (NASDAQ:MYL) by 589,567 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 749,515 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Group Lp/The (NYSE:BX).