Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) and Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) compete with each other in the Resorts & Casinos sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. 53 1.77 N/A 4.36 13.01 Boyd Gaming Corporation 27 1.07 N/A 1.04 25.60

Table 1 demonstrates Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. and Boyd Gaming Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Boyd Gaming Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Boyd Gaming Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 15.3% 6% Boyd Gaming Corporation 0.00% 10.4% 2.1%

Volatility and Risk

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.83. Competitively, Boyd Gaming Corporation’s 114.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.14 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is 0.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.1. The Current Ratio of rival Boyd Gaming Corporation is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Boyd Gaming Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. and Boyd Gaming Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Boyd Gaming Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

Boyd Gaming Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $36.25 consensus target price and a 33.08% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. and Boyd Gaming Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 73.5%. Insiders owned 0.8% of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Boyd Gaming Corporation has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. -1.06% -3.31% 7.97% 16.37% 10.33% 33.83% Boyd Gaming Corporation -0.71% -10.31% -3.77% 6.29% -26.46% 27.62%

For the past year Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. was more bullish than Boyd Gaming Corporation.

Summary

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Boyd Gaming Corporation.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. operates as a cruise company. It offers itineraries to approximately 510 destinations worldwide. The company offers its products through independent travel agents, wholesalers, and tour operators. As of May 10, 2017, it operated a fleet of 25 ships with approximately 50,400 berths under the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The company owns and operates 24 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It also owns and operates a travel agency and a captive insurance company that underwrites travel-related insurance in Hawaii. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 1,314,557 square feet of casino space, 31,006 slot machines, 656 table games, and 9,513 hotel rooms. Boyd Gaming Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.