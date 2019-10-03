Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Reaches $48.00 After 4.00% Down Move; HONGHUA GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARES C (HGHUF) Shorts Lowered By 32.56%

The stock of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $48. About 680,709 shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.02, EST. $1.02; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD NCLH.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 25/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to Hold Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Load Factor and Pricing Continuing to Be Well Ahead of Prior Yr for the Remaining Quarters of 2018 and Throughout 2019; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Profit Up 67%; Raises 2018 Guidance; 29/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise at Management Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q REV. $1.3B, EST. $1.29BThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $10.35 billion company. It was reported on Oct, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $46.08 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:NCLH worth $413.96 million less.

HONGHUA GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARES C (OTCMKTS:HGHUF) had a decrease of 32.56% in short interest. HGHUF’s SI was 1.24M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 32.56% from 1.84 million shares previously. It closed at $0.06 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Honghua Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, design, manufacture, setting, and sale of land rigs, related parts, and components. The company has market cap of $. The firm also provides technical support and drilling engineering services. It currently has negative earnings. It operates through Land Drilling Rigs; Parts and Components and Others; and Oil and Gas Engineering Services divisions.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company has market cap of $10.35 billion. It offers itineraries to approximately 510 destinations worldwide. It has a 10.72 P/E ratio. The firm offers its products through independent travel agents, wholesalers, and tour operators.

