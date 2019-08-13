Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings LTD (NCLH) Market Valuation Declined While Meeder Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding; Overbrook Management Position in Sunopta (STKL) Has Cut by $569,613 as Share Value Declined

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in Sunopta Inc (STKL) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 189,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.15% . The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73M, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Sunopta Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.2. About 553,815 shares traded or 74.76% up from the average. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 65.24% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STKL News: 09/05/2018 SUNOPTA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Rev $312.7M; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Adj EPS 7c

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) by 126.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 16,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The institutional investor held 29,423 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, up from 12,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $49.36. About 2.82M shares traded or 22.28% up from the average. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 15/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – ON MARCH 15, FRANK J. DEL RIO, PRESIDENT, CEO OF CO ESTABLISHED PREARRANGED TRADING PLAN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS: $1B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – THOMAS-GRAHAM’S APPOINTMENT INCREASES BOARD FROM NINE TO 10 MEMBERS; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q REV. $1.3B, EST. $1.29B; 09/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 5, APPOINTED MARK A. KEMPA AS INTERIM CFO IN ADDITION TO HIS ROLE AS SVP, FINANCE – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE BOARD APPROVES 3-YEAR, $1B SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A THREE-YEAR, $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 04/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Partners With DeCurtis Corporation To Develop – Cruise Freedom™ – A State-of-the-Art Technology Platform

Since February 28, 2019, it had 17 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.02 million activity. 50,000 shares valued at $215,440 were bought by Ennen Joseph on Friday, May 10. Buick Mike had bought 30,000 shares worth $80,217. Detlefsen Michael had bought 4,200 shares worth $13,440 on Tuesday, March 5. Another trade for 243,689 shares valued at $662,225 was bought by Miketa George. Another trade for 43,100 shares valued at $148,264 was bought by HOUDE LOVAS KATRINA. McKeracher Robert also bought $53,400 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) on Friday, March 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold STKL shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 67.69 million shares or 3.64% less from 70.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Kennedy Mgmt has 0.19% invested in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 2.36M shares. Howe & Rusling Incorporated stated it has 0% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Illinois-based Blair William & Il has invested 0.02% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Oaktree Mngmt Lp holds 0.53% or 8.09M shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 3,095 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Texas-based Utd Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Fmr accumulated 3.64 million shares or 0% of the stock. British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark Lunn Mngmt has invested 0% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Cibc Mkts accumulated 511,723 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability Corp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Hollencrest Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 25,000 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 387,025 shares. Art Advsr Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL).

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12B and $465.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 11,286 shares to 526,772 shares, valued at $32.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 13,641 shares in the quarter, for a total of 362,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM).

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2,837 shares to 480 shares, valued at $97,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 1,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,556 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc/The (NYSE:PNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold NCLH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 198.10 million shares or 1.05% less from 200.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.02% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) or 604,287 shares. South Dakota Investment Council owns 0.22% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 192,100 shares. Cibc Markets Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). 734,100 were accumulated by Swiss Bankshares. Marsico Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.18% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Ing Groep Nv reported 10,864 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameritas Inv Prtn reported 3,872 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Proshare Lc reported 73,540 shares. M&T Savings Bank has invested 0% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 1.56 million shares. Moreover, Bowling Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 13,496 shares. Brown Capital Mgmt Limited reported 0.02% stake. Farmers & Merchants Inc stated it has 91 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prelude Mgmt Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 37,909 shares.

