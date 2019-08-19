Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings LTD (NCLH) Holder Capital International Investors Has Decreased Its Stake by $29.62 Million as Share Price Declined; Integrys Wealth Advisors Has Lowered Its Abbvie (ABBV) Holding by $570,880

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc sold 7,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 192,408 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.51 million, down from 199,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $66.54. About 4.58 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 17/04/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO RECEIVES TENTATIVE FDA APPROVAL FOR GENERIC ANDROGEL, 1.62 PCT; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH ALSO EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING VERZENIO, CYRAMZA, OLUMIANT, LARTRUVO; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 26/04/2018 – Sales of Humira, which account for nearly two-thirds of the company’s total revenue, rose to $4.71 billion, beating estimates of $4.64 billion; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma

Capital International Investors decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) by 99.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors sold 569,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The institutional investor held 115 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6,000, down from 569,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $51.4. About 964,486 shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCLH); 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel; 15/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – ON MARCH 15, FRANK J. DEL RIO, PRESIDENT, CEO OF CO ESTABLISHED PREARRANGED TRADING PLAN – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Partners With DeCurtis Corporation To Develop – Cruise Freedom™ – A State-of-the-Art Technology Platform; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Announces $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q EPS 45c; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A THREE-YEAR, $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Rev $1.29B; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold NCLH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 198.10 million shares or 1.05% less from 200.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Liability Co has 311 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System owns 294,756 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Jaffetilchin Inv Ptnrs Lc owns 4,394 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.05% or 41,449 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Limited Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 73,540 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 0% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 39 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). 105,981 are held by Tremblant Cap Grp Inc. Capital Management Corp Va has 1.9% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). First Republic Investment Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 5,971 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc reported 662,898 shares. Capital Guardian Tru Communications invested in 0.09% or 117,227 shares. Channing Management Limited Co invested in 0.21% or 83,735 shares. 82 were reported by Covington Mgmt. Moreover, Swiss Financial Bank has 0.04% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Capital International Investors, which manages about $232.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (NYSE:TSM) by 2.71M shares to 39.92M shares, valued at $1.29B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.33 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. 30,400 shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $2.05M. Gosebruch Henry O also bought $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, July 29.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conestoga Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 7,935 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Foundation stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Budros Ruhlin And Roe reported 0.36% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Earnest Prns Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 708 shares. First Bancshares Of Mount Dora Tru Inv accumulated 57,552 shares or 2.04% of the stock. Dock Street Asset Mgmt holds 2.28% or 82,890 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Shufro Rose & Lc reported 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Broderick Brian C invested 0.55% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Tower Rech Capital (Trc) has 0.11% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0.26% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Leavell Invest Mgmt Inc reported 69,294 shares. Canandaigua Savings Bank Co accumulated 30,939 shares. Bank & Trust Of The West accumulated 56,903 shares. 10,592 were accumulated by Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc.