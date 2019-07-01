Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) and Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) and Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Resorts & Casinos and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. 53 1.85 N/A 4.36 13.01 Wynn Resorts Limited 122 2.12 N/A 1.57 79.88

Table 1 demonstrates Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. and Wynn Resorts Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Wynn Resorts Limited appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Wynn Resorts Limited, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 15.3% 6% Wynn Resorts Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s 1.83 beta indicates that its volatility is 83.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Wynn Resorts Limited’s 74.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.74 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. are 0.2 and 0.1. Competitively, Wynn Resorts Limited has 1.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Wynn Resorts Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. and Wynn Resorts Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Wynn Resorts Limited 0 2 3 2.60

Meanwhile, Wynn Resorts Limited’s consensus target price is $140.67, while its potential upside is 7.18%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. and Wynn Resorts Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 75.5%. Insiders owned 0.8% of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Wynn Resorts Limited has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. -1.06% -3.31% 7.97% 16.37% 10.33% 33.83% Wynn Resorts Limited -7.88% -11.68% -1.8% 27.39% -34.64% 26.63%

For the past year Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Wynn Resorts Limited.

Summary

Wynn Resorts Limited beats on 7 of the 11 factors Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. operates as a cruise company. It offers itineraries to approximately 510 destinations worldwide. The company offers its products through independent travel agents, wholesalers, and tour operators. As of May 10, 2017, it operated a fleet of 25 ships with approximately 50,400 berths under the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2017, the companyÂ’s Wynn Macau resorts had approximately 284,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 303 table games and 957 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 57,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and the Rotunda show. It also owned and operated Wynn Palace resort with a total of approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space that offers 304 table games and 996 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 10 food and beverage outlets; 105,000 square feet of retail space; 40,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities, including a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as a performance lake and floral art displays. The companyÂ’s Las Vegas resorts offer approximately 189,000 square feet of casino space, which provide 234 table games and 1,907 slot machines, private gaming salons, a sky casino, a poker room, and a race and sports book; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 33 food and beverage outlets; 99,000 square feet of retail space; 290,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; 3 nightclubs and a beach club; recreation and leisure facilities, including an 18-hole golf course, swimming pools, private cabanas, 2 full service spas and salons, and a wedding chapel; and Le RÃªve-The Dream, a water-based theatrical production and a theater presenting entertainment productions and various headliner entertainment acts. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.