Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Resorts & Casinos company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 57.69% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.8% of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.69% of all Resorts & Casinos companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 15.30% 6.00% Industry Average 5.27% 13.98% 4.31%

Earnings & Valuation

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. N/A 53 13.01 Industry Average 244.88M 4.65B 33.99

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. 0 1 9 2.90 Industry Average 0.00 2.45 3.44 2.71

$68.9 is the consensus target price of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., with a potential upside of 38.86%. As a group, Resorts & Casinos companies have a potential upside of 47.34%. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s strong consensus rating and high possible upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. -1.06% -3.31% 7.97% 16.37% 10.33% 33.83% Industry Average 2.63% 5.10% 7.59% 19.68% 9.03% 18.34%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. are 0.2 and 0.1. Competitively, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s competitors have 1.09 and 1.05 for Current and Quick Ratio. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Risk and Volatility

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a beta of 1.83 and its 83.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s competitors are 39.42% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.39 beta.

Dividends

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s competitors beat Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. operates as a cruise company. It offers itineraries to approximately 510 destinations worldwide. The company offers its products through independent travel agents, wholesalers, and tour operators. As of May 10, 2017, it operated a fleet of 25 ships with approximately 50,400 berths under the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.