Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs (NCLH) Shareholder Tradition Capital Management Raised Its Position; Ametek (AME) Shares Rose While Cooke & Bieler LP Has Lifted Its Stake

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased its stake in Ametek Inc (AME) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp bought 18,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.71 million, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Ametek Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $83.62. About 1.12 million shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q Net $181.3M; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2Q EPS 76c-EPS 78c; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2018 EPS $3.06-EPS $3.12; 09/05/2018 – David R. Samyn Elected Vice President And General Manager, Materials Analysis Division; 22/04/2018 – DJ AMETEK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AME); 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK; 12/04/2018 – EDAX Inc., a business unit of AMETEK to optimize service experience with Mize software; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q EPS 78c; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Increases 2018 Guidance After First-Quarter Profit Rise; Buys SoundCom; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corp to AMETEK, Inc

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs (NCLH) by 28.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc bought 7,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The institutional investor held 33,385 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, up from 25,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $49.72. About 2.42M shares traded or 2.27% up from the average. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Sees 2Q Adjusted EPS “Appoximately $1.02”; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Announces $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Its Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 09/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE NAMES MARK KEMPA INTERIM CFO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCLH); 30/03/2018 – NCLH, CBIO Lockups End, HTBX Announced: Equity Capital Markets; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Board

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold AME shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Mgmt owns 20,252 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Howe And Rusling invested in 269 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 1,811 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins New York has 0.02% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Axa stated it has 0% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Cornerstone Advsr invested in 0% or 388 shares. Cleararc stated it has 5,509 shares. Cap Glob Investors has invested 0.09% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Ballentine Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 3,341 shares. Yhb Advisors invested in 2,650 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn has 12,200 shares. Nomura Holdings reported 0.08% stake. 253,274 were accumulated by Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Company. Mawer Invest Management stated it has 1.76% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81B and $5.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in World Fuel Svcs (NYSE:INT) by 82,180 shares to 2.20 million shares, valued at $63.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo Plc Adr (NYSE:DEO) by 67,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,970 shares, and cut its stake in Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold NCLH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 198.10 million shares or 1.05% less from 200.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,375 were accumulated by Barnett And Incorporated. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 55,056 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 627,629 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.01% stake. M&T Savings Bank Corp accumulated 12,328 shares. Bristol John W And Inc Ny invested in 1.36% or 900,061 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 604,287 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 81,425 are owned by Raymond James And Assocs. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund holds 0.05% or 4,327 shares in its portfolio. Investment House Llc has invested 0.16% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Com invested in 209,515 shares. Retail Bank Of The West stated it has 41,796 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Llp holds 6,772 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Co The accumulated 0.01% or 238,163 shares. The New York-based Guardian Life Ins Of America has invested 0% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).