Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) Stock Price Rose While Marcato Capital Management LP Lowered Stake by $4.00 Million; As Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Stock Value Declined, Hendley & Co Has Lowered Stake

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 20.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 74,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 282,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.50 million, down from 356,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $50.89. About 2.33 million shares traded or 7.21% up from the average. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has risen 10.33% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 16/03/2018 – SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA – SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA : SCANSHIP AWARDED AWP RETROFIT CONTRACT BY NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q EPS 45c; 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 23/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 24/05/2018 – Hawaii helicopter evacuation readied as new lava stream hits ocean; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A THREE-YEAR, $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Announces $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel

Hendley & Co Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 62.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc sold 40,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,180 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, down from 65,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $53.28. About 3.22M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 03/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR GIVES NO TIMEFRAME FOR INTERISLAND HAWAII SERVICE; 16/05/2018 – LUV: GE USES ADDITIONAL INSPECTION STEP ON ENGINE FAN BLADES; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR SAYS DIVERTED FLIGHT LANDS SAFELY IN CLEVELAND; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines Now Sees 1Q Operating Revenue Per Available Seat Mile Flat With Recast Year-Ago; 16/03/2018 – Warren Buffett’s next big purchase could be Southwest Airlines, industry analyst speculates; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – AUTHORIZED NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM UPON COMPLETION OF REMAINING $350 MLN UNDER MAY 2017 $2.0 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 02/05/2018 – WBTV News: #BREAKING: Southwest plane makes an emergency landing at Cleveland Hopkins airport »; 26/04/2018 – Southwest: 2Q RASM View Reflects Some Recent Softness in Bookings Following Flight 1380 Accident; 17/04/2018 – KDKA: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Philadelphia after the engine blew out.…; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CHIEF KELLY SAYS THE LAST DATE OF AIRCRAFT INSPECTION WAS SUNDAY, APRIL 15

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $310,397 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold NCLH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 198.10 million shares or 1.05% less from 200.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gmt Cap Corporation reported 778,100 shares stake. Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated holds 22.65M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Stifel Financial invested in 0.01% or 65,272 shares. Shufro Rose Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 26,400 shares. Marcato Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 2.41% or 282,000 shares. 22,000 are held by Bp Public Limited Company. Norinchukin Bancorp The holds 41,311 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 42,343 shares. Ww Asset Management invested in 13,173 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Invesco holds 4.59 million shares. Buckingham Cap holds 419,686 shares or 2.18% of its portfolio. Cwh Capital Management owns 1.8% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 78,090 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada, Nevada-based fund reported 365 shares. Victory Capital invested in 55,621 shares. Nomura Holding reported 0.03% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Analysts await Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.21 per share. NCLH’s profit will be $284.31 million for 9.64 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 59.04% EPS growth.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. LUV’s profit will be $744.01 million for 9.72 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.71% EPS growth.