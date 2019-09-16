Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) Stock Price Declined While Shufro Rose & Co Boosted Its Stake; Adobe (ADBE) Position Raised by Doliver Capital Advisors Inc

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 1760% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 26,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The institutional investor held 27,900 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50 million, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $53.19. About 1.24 million shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Net $103.2M; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE BOARD APPROVES 3-YEAR, $1B SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 16/03/2018 – SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA – SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA : SCANSHIP AWARDED AWP RETROFIT CONTRACT BY NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS; 24/05/2018 – Hawaii helicopter evacuation readied as new lava stream hits ocean; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Load Factor and Pricing Continuing to Be Well Ahead of Prior Yr for the Remaining Quarters of 2018 and Throughout 2019; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q EPS 45c; 25/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to Hold Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 19/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Takes Delivery Of Norwegian Bliss

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 24.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc bought 1,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 6,136 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81M, up from 4,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $282.12. About 1.76 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $156.59 million and $253.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSG) by 8,679 shares to 282,790 shares, valued at $17.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 8,395 are held by Penobscot Invest Mngmt Communication. Fdx has invested 0.56% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ledyard Bankshares has 0.66% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Winslow Cap Mgmt Limited Com has 3.04% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1.93 million shares. Birch Hill Invest Advisors Limited Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,461 shares. Personal Cap Advsr holds 0.03% or 10,852 shares. Joel Isaacson Communications Limited Liability Co holds 1,400 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 98,100 shares. Cap Rech Glob Invsts holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 3.78 million shares. Central Savings Bank And Trust Communications accumulated 2.26% or 34,037 shares. 34,425 are owned by Connor Clark And Lunn Management Ltd. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 0.15% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 83,986 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr Inc reported 0.15% stake. 139 are owned by Nuwave Investment Ltd Co. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) has 1.66% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe Stock Is Teetering on Overvalued, but It Isnâ€™t There Yet – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ADBE Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why DocuSign Soared After Earnings – Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Zscaler: Time to Be a Contrarian? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 457 shares to 11,808 shares, valued at $12.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 12,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,858 shares, and cut its stake in Tejon Ranch Co (NYSE:TRC).

More notable recent Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Announces Refinancing of its Senior Secured Credit Facility – GlobeNewswire” on January 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Opening of Second School With Proceeds From Hope Starts Here Hurricane Relief Campaign – globenewswire.com” on January 14, 2019. More interesting news about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Reports Record Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Announces Order for New Ship for Regent Seven Seas Cruises – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 15, 2019.