Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) Stake Maintained by Public Sector Pension Investment Board; Dean Investment Associates Raised Its Holding in Amdocs LTD (DOX) by $607,770 as Valuation Rose

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 61.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 6,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,200 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00 million, up from 11,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.79. About 1.25M shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has risen 10.33% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 09/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE NAMES MARK KEMPA INTERIM CFO; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.02, EST. $1.02; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS: $1B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.70; 07/03/2018 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces New Terminal at PortMiami; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Load Factor and Pricing Continuing to Be Well Ahead of Prior Yr for the Remaining Quarters of 2018 and Throughout 2019; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A THREE-YEAR, $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Sees 2Q Adjusted EPS “Appoximately $1.02”

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 93.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 11,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,316 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 12,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $63.42. About 474,589 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 8.17% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 0.0%-6.0% YOY; 22/03/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance AI in the; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Custom; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL SOME TRADES IN AMDOCS; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – REITERATES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 4.0%-8.0% YOY; 04/04/2018 – VUBIQUITY, RECENTLY BOUGHT BY AMDOCS, RENEWS DEAL W/ TURNER; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Customer Experience; 03/05/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs 2Q EPS 70c

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $310,397 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold NCLH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 198.10 million shares or 1.05% less from 200.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.03% or 101,346 shares. Oppenheimer Inc reported 9,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advsr has 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kistler invested in 1,306 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Covington Cap Mngmt stated it has 82 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 604,287 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Republic Investment Mgmt stated it has 5,971 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Convergence Invest Partners Lc accumulated 26,696 shares. Bb&T Corp reported 0.12% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc owns 4,017 shares. Hsbc Pcl stated it has 209,515 shares. Bancshares Of Mellon holds 3.83M shares. Raymond James Assoc owns 81,425 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 8,592 shares. Nomura Incorporated accumulated 124,372 shares.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tegna Inc by 67,000 shares to 185,000 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 48,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 485,399 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Indl Technologies In (NYSE:AIT).

