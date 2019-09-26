Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) Shareholder Mig Capital Has Cut Position; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Tiedemann Wealth Management Raised Stake

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 50.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 456,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The hedge fund held 445,789 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.91 million, down from 902,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $51.55. About 1.12M shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE BOARD APPROVES 3-YEAR, $1B SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A THREE-YEAR, $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Load Factor and Pricing Continuing to Be Well Ahead of Prior Yr for the Remaining Quarters of 2018 and Throughout 2019; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Intl Adds Norwegian Cruise, Cuts Cigna: 13F; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD NCLH.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 16/03/2018 – SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA – SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA : SCANSHIP AWARDED AWP RETROFIT CONTRACT BY NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS; 26/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.02, EST. $1.02; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Net $103.2M

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 552.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 202,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 239,719 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.70 million, up from 36,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $60.6. About 4.37 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID CHURN WAS 1.04 PERCENT, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPROVEMENT; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold NCLH shares while 123 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 198.65 million shares or 0.28% more from 198.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 17,800 shares stake. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.12% or 10,820 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 749,436 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. 75,375 were reported by Cwh Capital Mngmt Inc. Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.21% or 67,158 shares. Allstate Corp has 27,333 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability accumulated 56,936 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag accumulated 1.29 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. 349,993 were reported by Prudential Fin Inc. 7,973 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. New York-based Bristol John W & Ny has invested 1.27% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Macroview Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 76 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Gp Lc holds 118 shares. Ci invested in 0.19% or 636,555 shares.

More notable recent Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Norwegian Cruise Line: Attractive Growth And Value – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nomura picks favorites in the cruise line sector – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on November 08, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Plans for New, State-of-the-art Staff Training Facility – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 21, 2019.

Analysts await Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $2.17 EPS, down 4.41% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.27 per share. NCLH’s profit will be $467.84M for 5.94 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has invested 0.32% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs holds 0.33% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 128,878 shares. Stoneridge Investment stated it has 1.32% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Capital stated it has 59.07M shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Family Firm holds 3,529 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 136,998 were reported by Fincl Bank. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 53,808 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Raymond James And holds 0.84% or 10.17M shares. Boston Prtnrs accumulated 16.77M shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability holds 0.59% or 197,258 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Co holds 0.26% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 150,880 shares. Diligent Invsts Limited Co invested in 0.18% or 6,203 shares. Jackson Wealth Mngmt Limited Company holds 45,082 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Thomasville State Bank holds 94,417 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 0.74% or 4.62M shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon Can Be A Defensive Play With A 4% Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon supercharges collaboration for global enterprises NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Customers in Boise, Panama City and New York City get Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 26, 2019.