Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) Shareholder Md Sass Investors Services Increased Stake; As Cms Energy (CMS) Stock Price Rose, Great West Life Assurance Company Has Boosted by $307,835 Its Stake

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 5,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The institutional investor held 235,494 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.04 million, up from 229,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $61.57. About 1.49M shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 22/04/2018 – DJ CMS Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMS); 08/03/2018 – EnergyComMinorty: Pallone on CMS’s Rejection of Idaho’s Illegal Junk Plans; 12/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Bilfinger SE: Release of a capital market information; 23/05/2018 – LHC Group’s First-Quarter CMS Star Ratings Continue to Outperform National Averages; 22/03/2018 – Noridian Healthcare Solutions awarded CMS UPIC SMRC contract; 06/03/2018 – CMS: Speech: Remarks by CMS Administrator Seema Verma at the HIMSS18 Conference; 23/04/2018 – CMS: Feedback on New Direction Request for Information (RFI) Released, CMS Innovation Center’s Market-Driven Reforms to Focus; 03/04/2018 – Keynote Confirmed: Seema Verma, 15th Administrator of Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to Deliver CMS Address at the 15th Annual World Health Care Congress in DC; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms CMS & Sub; Rates CMS’s Junior Sub Notes ‘BB+’; 06/03/2018 – CMS ENERGY CORP FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING $200 MLN 5.625% JUNIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2078 – SEC FILING

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 23.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc bought 106,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The hedge fund held 558,674 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.71 million, up from 452,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $51.35. About 1.99M shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Board; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 25/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to Hold Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 04/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Partners With DeCurtis Corporation To Develop – Cruise Freedom™ – A State-of-the-Art Technology Platform; 09/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 5, APPOINTED MARK A. KEMPA AS INTERIM CFO IN ADDITION TO HIS ROLE AS SVP, FINANCE – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q REV. $1.3B, EST. $1.29B; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Intl Adds Norwegian Cruise, Cuts Cigna: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line New $1 B, Three-Yr Shr Repurchase Program Authorization Announced; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Its Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Takes Delivery Of Norwegian Bliss

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 6,538 shares to 210,626 shares, valued at $10.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 316,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.77M shares, and cut its stake in First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN).

More important recent CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Prnewswire.com published article titled: “CMS Energy Announces Second Quarter Earnings of $0.33 Per Share; Reaffirms 2019 Earnings Guidance – PRNewswire”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is CMS Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:CMS) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 103% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold CMS shares while 138 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 247.93 million shares or 0.38% more from 247.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.17% or 638,663 shares. Federated Pa has 21,614 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.12% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 187,147 shares. Exchange Cap reported 1.08% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Jefferies Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 60,550 shares. American Ins Tx holds 0.35% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) or 118,560 shares. Finance Services invested 0% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). 459,784 were accumulated by Amp Capital Limited. Westpac Corp reported 20,592 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% or 99,371 shares. Lord Abbett And Lc reported 1.22 million shares. 416,550 were accumulated by Apg Asset Nv. Epoch Investment Incorporated invested in 367,667 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 0.05% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 4,433 shares. Mason Street Llc reported 40,431 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Norwegian Cruise Line: Attractively Valued, But We Are In The Late Stage Of The Economic Cycle – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on November 08, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Reports Record First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold NCLH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 198.10 million shares or 1.05% less from 200.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Management Lp invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Meeder Asset Inc invested 0.13% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Moreover, Qci Asset Management New York has 0% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 100 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0.09% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma invested 0% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management stated it has 0% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Fil Ltd invested in 0.13% or 1.50 million shares. First Mercantile Tru, Tennessee-based fund reported 1,430 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 0.03% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Comerica Bankshares owns 40,239 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cap Int Invsts has 0% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 115 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 0.03% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Panagora Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 7,285 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund reported 4,327 shares. 232,698 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91 billion and $627.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 928,800 shares to 2.36M shares, valued at $20.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 10,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,500 shares, and cut its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).