Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) Shareholder Md Sass Investors Services Has Upped Its Holding by $5.73 Million; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Rose, Payden & Rygel Boosted Position

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 108.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 99,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 191,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.77 million, up from 91,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.98. About 3.27M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/05/2018 – lnvokana (Canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 22/05/2018 – J&J Re-Launches Baby Care Line Amid Growing Consumer Concerns About Cancer-Causing Talc; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J says average prices paid for its drugs declined; feds will use false claims to crack down on opioid abuse

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 23.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc bought 106,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 558,674 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.71 million, up from 452,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $48.6. About 949,189 shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has risen 10.33% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 07/03/2018 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces New Terminal at PortMiami; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Intl Adds Norwegian Cruise, Cuts Cigna: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Takes Delivery Of Norwegian Bliss; 04/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Partners With DeCurtis Corporation To Develop – Cruise Freedom™ – A State-of-the-Art Technology; 26/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 22/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 15/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – ON MARCH 15, FRANK J. DEL RIO, PRESIDENT, CEO OF CO ESTABLISHED PREARRANGED TRADING PLAN – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – THOMAS-GRAHAM’S APPOINTMENT INCREASES BOARD FROM NINE TO 10 MEMBERS; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Ms. Pamela Thomas-Graham to the Board

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 1.22M shares. Foundation Resources Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cincinnati Casualty owns 25,000 shares or 2.87% of their US portfolio. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd stated it has 178,704 shares. John G Ullman & Associates Inc accumulated 96,052 shares. Ariel Invs stated it has 893,391 shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. Homrich Berg holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 57,375 shares. Centurylink Inv Management Company reported 1.7% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Diversified Invest Strategies holds 1,930 shares. Greylin Inv Mangement stated it has 3.46% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pekin Hardy Strauss accumulated 37,043 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Ameritas Ptnrs Incorporated holds 0.42% or 64,969 shares in its portfolio. 741,409 were reported by Welch Forbes Ltd. Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Liability Com has 172,515 shares for 5.97% of their portfolio. Nuance Invests holds 1.13% or 155,486 shares.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,600 shares to 117,800 shares, valued at $28.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 128,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,330 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Johnson & Johnson Kickstarts Big Pharma Earnings – Benzinga” on July 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson: Getting Attractive As It Sinks Towards $130 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Earnings Disappointments – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “J&J’s ponesimod successful in late-stage MS study – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91 billion and $627.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In by 17,060 shares to 7,940 shares, valued at $401,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 928,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.36M shares, and cut its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).