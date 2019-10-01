Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) Shareholder Great West Life Assurance Company Has Lifted Position; Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Holder Simcoe Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $1.93 Million

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 5630.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 124,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The institutional investor held 126,694 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.76 million, up from 2,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $50.69. About 570,881 shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS: $1B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 09/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 5, APPOINTED MARK A. KEMPA AS INTERIM CFO IN ADDITION TO HIS ROLE AS SVP, FINANCE – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line New $1 B, Three-Yr Shr Repurchase Program Authorization Announced; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Load Factor and Pricing Continuing to Be Well Ahead of Prior Yr for the Remaining Quarters of 2018 and Throughout 2019; 04/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Partners With DeCurtis Corporation To Develop – Cruise Freedom™ – A State-of-the-Art Technology; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Board; 22/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 25/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to Hold Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – THOMAS-GRAHAM’S APPOINTMENT INCREASES BOARD FROM NINE TO 10 MEMBERS; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q REV. $1.3B, EST. $1.29B

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 64,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.52M, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $25.73. About 612,721 shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in SeaWorld; 11/05/2018 – Hap Trading Buys New 3.5% Position in SeaWorld; 26/03/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – DENISE GODREAU IS LEAVING HER POSITION AS THE CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld flops as it reveals SEC notice; 12/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barron’s; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld: No Current Employee Has Received an SEC Wells Notice; 17/05/2018 – SeaWorld 32.9% Owned by Hedge Funds; Hill Path Capital LP Leads; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C, EST. LOSS/SHR 76C; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Got Wells Notice From SEC Staff on April

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold SEAS shares while 54 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.08 million shares or 10.15% less from 55.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ionic Cap Llc holds 33,800 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 144,655 shares. Wellington Management Group Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Company reported 372,156 shares or 2.61% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.22% or 1.38 million shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Management Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 21,545 shares. Services Automobile Association has invested 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Citadel Advisors Lc reported 0% stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 290,000 shares. First Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 108,635 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 1.17 million are owned by State Street. Amalgamated Commercial Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 9,048 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 10,766 shares. Federated Pa reported 0.05% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 62,064 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold NCLH shares while 123 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 198.65 million shares or 0.28% more from 198.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Natl Bank Of America Corporation De has 0.01% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 821,445 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 25,684 shares. South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.21% or 185,730 shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas holds 280 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability accumulated 21,568 shares. Fil Limited, a Bermuda-based fund reported 1.42 million shares. Voya Invest Ltd Liability Company owns 0.19% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 1.68M shares. Quantbot Techs Lp has 28,443 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors, Arizona-based fund reported 5 shares. Moreover, Advsr Cap Limited Co has 0.21% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). First Mercantile Trust Com reported 1,120 shares stake. Cwm Ltd accumulated 243 shares. Channing Capital Llc has 144,527 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Hartford Mngmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 23,121 shares. Northern Corporation has 0.03% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $43.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) by 25,508 shares to 228,800 shares, valued at $5.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 182,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17 million shares, and cut its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF).