Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) Holder Md Sass Investors Services Has Lifted Holding by $5.73 Million; Summit Creek Advisors Position in Wageworks (WAGE) Upped as Stock Value Rose

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 23.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc bought 106,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The hedge fund held 558,674 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.71M, up from 452,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $48.91. About 3.25M shares traded or 40.31% up from the average. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 26/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q EPS 45c; 16/03/2018 – SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA – SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA : SCANSHIP AWARDED AWP RETROFIT CONTRACT BY NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Its Board of Directors; 30/03/2018 – NCLH, CBIO Lockups End, HTBX Announced: Equity Capital Markets; 22/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 19/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Takes Delivery Of Norwegian Bliss; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Ms. Pamela Thomas-Graham to the Board; 04/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Partners With DeCurtis Corporation To Develop – Cruise Freedom™ – A State-of-the-Art Technology; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wageworks Inc. (WAGE) by 13.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 41,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 344,188 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00 million, up from 302,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wageworks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $51.23. About 777,060 shares traded or 9.17% up from the average. WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) has declined 2.35% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WAGE News: 18/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action on Behalf of WageWorks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018 (WAGE); 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of WageWorks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts WageWorks Investors To Restatement Announcement And CEO Resignation And Reminds Investors Of The May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 05/04/2018 – WageWorks Appoints New CEO, Says 2016 Profits And Sales Will Drop — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS INC SAYS IS UNDERTAKING A SEARCH FOR A PERMANENT CFO; 10/05/2018 – WageWorks: Due to Volume of Transactions Processed by Company and Multiple Platforms, Effort Is Extensive But Manageable — Filing; 12/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against WageWorks, Inc. (WAGE) and Encourages; 10/05/2018 – WageWorks: Board Concluded Company’s Internal Control Over Financial Reporting, Disclosure Controls and Procedures Were Ineffective as of Dec. 31, 2017 — Filing; 17/04/2018 – WAGE INVESTORS NOTICE: Lieff Cabraser Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Against WageWorks, Inc; 05/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS INC SAYS COLM CALLAN WILL RESIGN AS CFO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 5, 2018

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91 billion and $627.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In by 17,060 shares to 7,940 shares, valued at $401,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 146,031 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 790,348 shares, and cut its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold NCLH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 198.10 million shares or 1.05% less from 200.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hodges Capital Management invested in 60,909 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Ing Groep Nv has 10,864 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Swiss Fincl Bank reported 734,100 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Qci Asset Management Inc New York has 0% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 100 shares. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 3,782 shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt holds 27,467 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp invested in 715 shares or 0% of the stock. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Palouse Cap Mngmt holds 36,866 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Basswood Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has 86,211 shares. Regions Fin, a Alabama-based fund reported 180 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Co holds 5,514 shares. Cornerstone Incorporated reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on November 08, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Norwegian Cruise Line seen riding out cruise cancellation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Announces Order for Next Generation of Ships for Oceania Cruises – GlobeNewswire” on January 08, 2019. More interesting news about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Partnership With Huna Totem Corporation to Construct New Pier at Icy Strait Point Near Hoonah, Alaska – GlobeNewswire” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 9, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

More notable recent WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Canadian National Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Stock Market News: Boeing Hits More Turbulence; WageWorks Agrees to a Deal – Motley Fool” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “WageWorks Launches Preferred Broker Program – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Stocks Under $5 to Buy for Fall – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages Vical Incorporated (VICL), ASV Holdings, Inc. (ASV), PCM, Inc. (PCMI), WageWorks, Inc. (WAGE), and Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) Investors to Contact Firm – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold WAGE shares while 52 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 36.42 million shares or 7.07% less from 39.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advisors holds 13,823 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Granahan Inv Mgmt Incorporated Ma reported 64,192 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Elk Creek Prtnrs Limited Liability Co invested in 566,691 shares or 1.54% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Regions Financial Corporation holds 0% or 1,135 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 3,578 shares. 121,784 were reported by Falcon Point Capital Limited. Ejf Cap Limited Com has 0.05% invested in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) for 10,000 shares. Timessquare Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.6% stake. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 112,062 shares. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd Com accumulated 103,859 shares or 0% of the stock. Comerica Financial Bank invested in 79,274 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 10,133 shares. Fred Alger invested in 1.62M shares.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18 million and $561.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 48,210 shares to 162,730 shares, valued at $6.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 22,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,218 shares, and cut its stake in Lemaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT).