NorthWestern (NWE) Touches $74.50 High on Sep, 19; Adecoagro S.A.HARES (AGRO) Sellers Decreased By 23.05% Their Shorts

The stock of NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) reached all time high today, Sep, 19 and still has $80.46 target or 8.00% above today's $74.50 share price. This indicates more upside for the $3.76B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $80.46 PT is reached, the company will be worth $300.64 million more. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $74.5. About 310,315 shares traded. NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) has risen 19.69% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.69% the S&P500.

Adecoagro S.A.HARES (NYSE:AGRO) had a decrease of 23.05% in short interest. AGRO's SI was 1.51M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 23.05% from 1.96 million shares previously. With 376,000 avg volume, 4 days are for Adecoagro S.A.HARES (NYSE:AGRO)'s short sellers to cover AGRO's short positions. The SI to Adecoagro S.A.HARES's float is 1.29%. It closed at $6.21 lastly. It is down 20.68% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.68% the S&P500.

Adecoagro S.A., an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company has market cap of $731.41 million. The firm is involved in planting, harvesting, and selling grains, oilseeds, and fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and others; and providing grain warehousing/conditioning, and handling and drying services to third parties. It has a 95.54 P/E ratio. It also engages in planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing rice; and producing and selling fluid milk and other dairy products.

Analysts await NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 15.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NWE’s profit will be $33.80 million for 27.80 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by NorthWestern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.72% negative EPS growth.