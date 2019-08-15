NorthWestern (NWE) to pay $0.58 on Sep 30, 2019; Raven Industries Has 1.13 Sentiment

NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) is expected to pay $0.58 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:NWE) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.58 dividend. NorthWestern Corp’s current price of $68.60 translates into 0.84% yield. NorthWestern Corp’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $68.6. About 232,028 shares traded. NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) has risen 19.69% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.69% the S&P500. Some Historical NWE News: 15/03/2018 – Northwestern Mutual Survey Finds Many Women of Color Set Their Financial Sights on Business Ownership; 20/03/2018 – NORTHWESTERN ENERGY – TO ACQUIRE TWO DOT WIND FARM LLC, A 9.7-MEGAWATT WIND PROJECT NEAR CENTRAL MONTANA COMMUNITY OF TWO DOT; 04/04/2018 – NORTHWESTERN ENERGY SIGNS CONTRACT WITH ITRON TO MODERNIZE ENER; 29/03/2018 – Northwestern Memorial Hospital Surgeon First in Illinois to Repair Aortic Valve with Novel Ring; 09/05/2018 – ThunderBaySource: NOWW honours outstanding contributors to Northwestern Ontario literature; 20/05/2018 – Northwestern Mutual Gets Results From Ads That Talk to Women; 13/03/2018 – NaturEner USA Goes Live on the PCI Cloud Platform to Manage Contract Settlements for its Renewable Wind Balancing Authorities in the Northwestern U.S; 31/05/2018 – NORTHWESTERN U., DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT LAUNCH LAKESIDE DISCOVERY; 24/04/2018 – NORTHWESTERN CORP NWE.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.55/SHR; 30/05/2018 – Chicago Sun-Tms: Northwestern to host Wisconsin football at Wrigley Field in 2020

Raven Industries Inc (RAVN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.36, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 68 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 60 sold and reduced their holdings in Raven Industries Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 26.18 million shares, down from 26.65 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Raven Industries Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 48 Increased: 49 New Position: 19.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company has market cap of $3.46 billion. The firm operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations divisions. It has a 16.13 P/E ratio. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Among 2 analysts covering Northwestern Corp (NYSE:NWE), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Northwestern Corp has $65 highest and $65 lowest target. $65’s average target is -5.25% below currents $68.6 stock price. Northwestern Corp had 4 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Sell”.

Raven Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various products to clients in the industrial, agricultural, energy, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.18 billion. It operates in three divisions: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. It has a 27.94 P/E ratio. The Applied Technology segment designs, makes, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields.

The stock decreased 3.54% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $32.69. About 44,434 shares traded. Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN) has declined 5.01% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.01% the S&P500. Some Historical RAVN News: 06/03/2018 Raven Establishes Latin America Headquarters in Brazil; 01/05/2018 – Raven Industries Renames Subsidiary; 23/03/2018 – Raven Industries, Inc. vs Capstan Ag Systems, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/22/2018; 17/05/2018 – Raven Industries 1Q EPS 61c; 16/03/2018 – Raven Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 – Raven Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 4Q REV. $95.8M, EST. $93.3M; 06/03/2018 – Raven Industries Targets 10 % Annualized Earnings Growth Over Long-term; 08/03/2018 – Raven Industries Board Announces Cash Dividend of 13 Cents Payable on April 27, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Raven Industries Board Announces Cash Dividend of 13 Cents Payable on July 27, 2018

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc holds 4.62% of its portfolio in Raven Industries, Inc. for 126,860 shares. Garrison Asset Management Llc owns 75,777 shares or 1.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Profit Investment Management Llc has 1.49% invested in the company for 50,915 shares. The South Dakota-based First National Bank Sioux Falls has invested 1.44% in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 334,260 shares.

