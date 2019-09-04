NorthWestern (NWE) to pay $0.58 on Sep 30, 2019; Corecivic (CXW) Shorts Lowered By 5.33%

NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) is expected to pay $0.58 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:NWE) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.58 dividend. NorthWestern Corp’s current price of $73.12 translates into 0.79% yield. NorthWestern Corp’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $73.12. About 523,449 shares traded or 83.61% up from the average. NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) has risen 19.69% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.69% the S&P500. Some Historical NWE News: 18/05/2018 – Northwestern Corp. Sees 2018 EPS $3.35-EPS $3.50; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Position in NorthWestern; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with ltron to Modernize Energy Grid; 06/03/2018 S Carolina DoE: Superintendent Spearman Announces Northwestern High’s Susan Snyder as Teacher of the Year Finalist; 15/03/2018 – ALLETE CLEAN ENERGY – ENERGY FROM SOUTH PEAK WILL BE DELIVERED TO NORTHWESTERN ENERGY CUSTOMERS THROUGH A 15-YEAR POWER SALE AGREEMENT; 28/03/2018 – Apple Teams Up with Chicago Public Schools and Northwestern University to Bring Coding to Chicago Teachers; 14/03/2018 – Northwestern Alerts University Community Of Armed Person On Campus — MarketWatch; 31/05/2018 – NORTHWESTERN U., DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT LAUNCH LAKESIDE DISCOVERY; 29/03/2018 – Northwestern Memorial Hospital Surgeon First in Illinois to Repair Aortic Valve with Novel Ring; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Gunman reported on Northwestern campus

Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) had a decrease of 5.33% in short interest. CXW's SI was 1.26M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 5.33% from 1.33M shares previously. With 611,000 avg volume, 2 days are for Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)'s short sellers to cover CXW's short positions. The SI to Corecivic Inc's float is 1.07%. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $17.23.

CoreCivic, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates privatized correctional and detention facilities in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.05 billion. It owns, operates, and manages prisons and other correctional facilities; and provides inmate residential and prisoner transportation services for governmental agencies. It has a 11.41 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, religious services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment, as well as food services, work and recreational programs, and healthcare services, such as medical, dental, and mental health services.

