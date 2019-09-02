NorthWestern (NWE) to pay $0.58 on Sep 30, 2019; Colonial Trust Advisors Has Boosted Phillips 66 Shs (PSX) Stake By $2.10 Million

NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) is expected to pay $0.58 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:NWE) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.58 dividend. NorthWestern Corp’s current price of $72.44 translates into 0.79% yield. NorthWestern Corp’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $72.44. About 246,722 shares traded. NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) has risen 19.69% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.69% the S&P500. Some Historical NWE News: 02/05/2018 – St. Jude Children’s Hospital Researcher Awarded the First Northwestern Mutual Excellence in Childhood Cancer Survivorship Award; 14/03/2018 – NORTHWESTERN UNI REPORTS PERSON WITH GUN ON EVANSTON CAMPUS; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Position in NorthWestern; 25/05/2018 – Performics and Northwestern University Prove That Search Query Language Reveals Behavioral Insights into Purchase Intent; 24/04/2018 – Northwestern Medicine, Lurie Children’s Hospital and the Drug Enforcement Administration team up for National Prescription Drug; 14/03/2018 – Northwestern Alerts University Community Of Armed Person On Campus — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Backs 2018 EPS $3.35-EPS $3.50; 10/04/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD – PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE USED TO FUND A 2018 EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT CO’S KSM PROJECT IN NORTHWESTERN BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with Itron to Modernize Energy Grid; 31/05/2018 – Northwestern University and Deerfield Management launch Lakeside Discovery to provide tomorrow’s solutions in healthcare

Colonial Trust Advisors increased Phillips 66 Shs (PSX) stake by 242.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired 22,100 shares as Phillips 66 Shs (PSX)’s stock rose 11.67%. The Colonial Trust Advisors holds 31,230 shares with $2.97 million value, up from 9,130 last quarter. Phillips 66 Shs now has $43.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $98.63. About 1.93 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 241,328 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Nuveen Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 94,541 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al has invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Cetera Advisor Net Limited Company invested in 24,764 shares. Management reported 0.08% stake. Plancorp Lc has invested 0.19% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Security Natl owns 4,218 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited holds 0.05% or 6,634 shares. Moreover, Luminus Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.34% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 167,946 shares. Hartford Inv Management Company owns 66,409 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Moreover, Foundation Mgmt has 1.86% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 93,081 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel owns 66,040 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 591,631 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Polaris Greystone Fincl Group Inc Lc invested 1.93% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Among 3 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Phillips 66 has $11700 highest and $102 lowest target. $107’s average target is 8.49% above currents $98.63 stock price. Phillips 66 had 11 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, July 29, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The company was downgraded on Monday, April 15 by Jefferies. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, May 17. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $106 target in Friday, June 21 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Monday, July 8. Citigroup maintained the shares of PSX in report on Monday, March 4 with “Neutral” rating.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by LOWE JOHN E, worth $165,816.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company has market cap of $3.62 billion. The firm operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations divisions. It has a 17.04 P/E ratio. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Among 2 analysts covering Northwestern Corp (NYSE:NWE), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Northwestern Corp has $65 highest and $65 lowest target. $65’s average target is -10.27% below currents $72.44 stock price. Northwestern Corp had 5 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital downgraded NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) on Wednesday, March 20 to “Underweight” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Bank of America.

