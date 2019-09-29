NorthWestern (NWE) EPS Estimated At $0.67; Regions Financial (RF) Has 1.07 Sentiment

Regions Financial Corp (RF) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.08, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 233 hedge funds started new and increased positions, while 217 sold and reduced stock positions in Regions Financial Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 693.98 million shares, down from 701.07 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Regions Financial Corp in top ten positions increased from 1 to 3 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 44 Reduced: 173 Increased: 179 New Position: 54.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial clients in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska, the United States. The company has market cap of $3.79 billion. It operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations divisions. It has a 17.68 P/E ratio. The firm generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as has municipal franchises to purchase, transport, and distribute natural gas.

Analysts await Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 21.88% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RF’s profit will be $389.12M for 10.23 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Regions Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $15.92 billion. The Company’s Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits. It has a 9.88 P/E ratio. This segment serves corporate, middle market, and commercial real estate developers and investors.