NorthWestern (NWE) Analysts See $0.83 EPS; Omnova Solutions (OMN) Shorts Increased By 11.19%

Analysts expect NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) to report $0.83 EPS on July, 18.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 4.60% from last quarter’s $0.87 EPS. NWE’s profit would be $41.87M giving it 21.94 P/E if the $0.83 EPS is correct. After having $1.23 EPS previously, NorthWestern Corporation’s analysts see -32.52% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $72.85. About 205,315 shares traded. NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) has risen 33.22% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.79% the S&P500. Some Historical NWE News: 24/04/2018 – NorthWestern 1Q Net $58.5M; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Northwestern Corp. To Baa2 From Baa1, Outlook Stable; 23/03/2018 – SYRIAN STATE TV CITING ITS CORRESPONDENT: REBELS IN SECOND ENCLAVE IN EASTERN GHOUTA AGREE A DEAL TO EVACUATE TO NORTHWESTERN IDLIB PROVINCE; 04/04/2018 – NORTHWESTERN ENERGY SIGNS CONTRACT WITH ITRON TO MODERNIZE ENER; 20/03/2018 – RPT-NORTHWESTERN ENERGY – TO ACQUIRE TWO DOT WIND FARM LLC, A 9.7-MEGAWATT WIND PROJECT NEAR CENTRAL MONTANA COMMUNITY OF TWO DOT; 11/04/2018 – ThunderBaySource: Late ice-out predicted for Northwestern Ontario lakes; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with Itron to Modernize Energy Grid; 25/05/2018 – NHC SAYS 90 PCT CHANCE OF CYCLONE FORMATION IN THE NEXT 48 FOR SYSTEM LOCATED NORTHWESTERN CARIBBEAN SEA JUST EAST OF YUCATAN PENINSULA OF MEXICO; 06/03/2018 S Carolina DoE: Superintendent Spearman Announces Northwestern High’s Susan Snyder as Teacher of the Year Finalist; 22/03/2018 – Twelve Northwestern Mutual Advisors Named to the Financial Times’ “Top 400 Financial Advisors;” One Named to Barron’s “Top 1200”

Omnova Solutions Inc (NYSE:OMN) had an increase of 11.19% in short interest. OMN’s SI was 322,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 11.19% from 290,400 shares previously. With 220,400 avg volume, 2 days are for Omnova Solutions Inc (NYSE:OMN)’s short sellers to cover OMN’s short positions. The SI to Omnova Solutions Inc’s float is 0.73%. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.99. About 489,897 shares traded or 3.08% up from the average. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) has declined 35.69% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.12% the S&P500. Some Historical OMN News: 28/03/2018 – Omnova: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 28/03/2018 – Omnova: Expect Volume Growth in Specialties to Continue, but Not at Pace Seen in 1Q; 29/05/2018 – Omnova Solutions Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Omnova Solutions at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 16/03/2018 – Omnova Solutions May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 28/03/2018 – Omnova 1Q Net $7.3M; 28/03/2018 – Omnova 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 05/03/2018 OMNOVA SOLUTIONS 8-K 2018-03-05; 16/05/2018 – Omnova Solutions May Benefit, Industry Posts 24th Straight Gain; 28/03/2018 – OMNOVA SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS 9C, EST. 6C

Among 3 analysts covering NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. NorthWestern had 5 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, March 14. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, February 13 with “Underperform”. Barclays Capital downgraded NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) on Wednesday, March 20 to “Underweight” rating.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial clients in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska, the United States. The company has market cap of $3.68 billion. It operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations divisions. It has a 17.4 P/E ratio. The firm generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as has municipal franchises to purchase, transport, and distribute natural gas.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.83 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold OMNOVA Solutions Inc. shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 39.16 million shares or 0.15% less from 39.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cornercap Counsel has 0.12% invested in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN). Fmr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 124 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) or 3,900 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 119,896 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal And General Group Inc Plc holds 0% of its portfolio in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) for 8,760 shares. Wellington Management Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 4.39 million shares stake. Spark Mngmt Llc owns 0.04% invested in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) for 133,971 shares. Prudential accumulated 67,446 shares. Scopus Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.2% or 958,659 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Llc owns 16,067 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0% in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 26,430 shares. 44,203 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corp. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md holds 0% of its portfolio in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) for 37,592 shares. Pitcairn Company stated it has 0.02% in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN).