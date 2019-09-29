Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Upped Its Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) Holding; Dermira (DERM) Shorts Raised By 3.42%

Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) had an increase of 3.42% in short interest. DERM’s SI was 4.62M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.42% from 4.47 million shares previously. With 870,800 avg volume, 5 days are for Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM)’s short sellers to cover DERM’s short positions. The SI to Dermira Inc’s float is 14.46%. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.66. About 924,132 shares traded or 51.50% up from the average. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 4.55% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 29/05/2018 – UCB Announces the Approval of CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis, Representing an Important; 24/05/2018 – DERMIRA:SUFFICIENT CAP FOR OPS TO MID-’20 EX-LEBRIKIZUMAB COSTS; 03/05/2018 – DERMIRA INC DERM.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $1.42; 03/05/2018 – DERMIRA INC – LEBRIKIZUMAB PHASE 2B STUDY ENROLLING PATIENTS, DATA EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 27/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – THIS WOULD FURTHER BROADEN CLINICAL VALUE OF CIMZIA; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles & Company LP Exits Position in Dermira; 22/03/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) APPROVES LABEL CHANGE FOR UCB’S CIMZIA®; 14/05/2018 – Dermira to Host Analyst & Investor Day on May 24, 2018; 16/05/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) is the First Therapy to Demonstrate Positive Results in a 52-week, Placebo Controlled Non-Radiogr; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys New 2.4% Position in Dermira

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) stake by 7.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company acquired 13,567 shares as Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK)’s stock rose 2.15%. The Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company holds 191,833 shares with $7.68 million value, up from 178,266 last quarter. Glaxosmithkline Plc now has $106.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $42.34. About 2.36M shares traded or 0.89% up from the average. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 23/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR THE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS, INCLUDING A SPIN-OFF,SALE OR OTHER TRANSACTION, AND PFIZER ULTIMATELY RETAINING THE BUSINESS; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR JULUCA IN EUROPE; 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – AGREED TO PAY BREAK FEE OF $200 MLN IN NOVARTIS DEAL; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of $20 bln race for Pfizer assets; 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline 1Q Pretax Pft GBP1.11B; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Sr. Unsecured Instrument Rating at ‘A’ for Debt Issued by GlaxoSmithKline Capital PLC and GlaxoSmithKline Capital Inc; 05/03/2018 GLAXO GSK NUCALA OSMO STUDY PRESENTED AT AAAAI-WAO CONGRESS; 28/03/2018 – Teva wins reversal of U.S. jury’s $235 mln GSK drug patent verdict; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Gsk’s A2 Rating; Stable Outlook; 08/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – UPDATED MARKETING AUTHORISATION BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION WILL BE REFLECTED IN LABEL FOR RELVAR ELLIPTA FOR COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased Ishares Tr (IHI) stake by 55,343 shares to 5,345 valued at $1.29M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) stake by 36,138 shares and now owns 254,384 shares. Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 22 investors sold Dermira, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 46.14 million shares or 2.85% less from 47.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.55M are held by Great Point Partners. The Japan-based Daiwa Secs Gru has invested 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Macquarie Grp Ltd reported 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Barclays Plc owns 0% invested in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) for 357,835 shares. Nea Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 2.35% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0% invested in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) for 71,792 shares. Northern Tru Corp reported 476,772 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 16,521 shares stake. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 11,200 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na holds 0% or 119 shares. Fosun has invested 0.25% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Inc has 156 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Baker Bros Advisors Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 906,943 shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Paradigm Cap Mgmt New York holds 0.22% or 251,800 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $199,998 activity. On Thursday, August 15 WIGGANS THOMAS G bought $199,998 worth of Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) or 23,419 shares.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $362.29 million. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It currently has negative earnings. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia.