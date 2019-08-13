Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Trimmed Macys (M) Stake by $461,856 as Shares Declined; Fiduciary Management Trimmed Graham Holdings Co. (GHC) Holding by $2.18 Million as Stock Rose

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in Graham Holdings Co. (GHC) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 3,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% . The institutional investor held 215,524 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $147.24M, down from 218,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Graham Holdings Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $7.27 during the last trading session, reaching $712.16. About 8,216 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 32.28% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Rev $659.4M; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump’s CIA pick faces tough grilling on Hill; 26/03/2018 – Andrew Sollinger Named Publisher of Foreign Policy; 30/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS IN AMENDED CREDIT PACT FOR $300M 5-YR REVOLVER; 04/05/2018 – Kaplan Acquires Leading Publisher of Professional Licensing Exam Guides in Engineering Fields; 21/05/2018 – Graham Holdings to Use Proceeds to Redeem $400 Million Principal Amount of 7.250% Notes Due 2019; 24/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO – PRICING OF $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Education Revenue $375.5M; 07/03/2018 – Graham Holdings Volume Jumps Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Graham Holdings’ Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB+’ (Rcvy: ‘3’)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 70.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 19,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 7,912 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $190,000, down from 27,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $19.45. About 9.99M shares traded or 5.78% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 13/03/2018 – Macy’s Advancing Mobile Checkout in Innovation Agenda; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fifteen Classes of COMM 2013-CCRE7; 28/03/2018 – Splashlight Appoints Eurel Tobias as Chief Growth Officer; 18/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3775/SHR; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC – HOGUET WILL THEN REMAIN IN AN ADVISORY ROLE TO SUPPORT COMPANY DURING A TRANSITION PERIOD UNTIL FEBRUARY 2, 2019; 16/05/2018 – Consumer Cos Up After Macy’s Report — Consumer Roundup; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday; 16/05/2018 – MACY”S 1Q EPS 45C; 19/03/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Launches New App and In-Store Technology Features to Enhance the Consumer Shopping Experience

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63 billion and $15.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 510,555 shares to 6.52 million shares, valued at $372.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.11M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.94M shares, and has risen its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG).

Analysts await Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.46 EPS, down 22.03% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.59 per share. M’s profit will be $142.09M for 10.57 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Macy's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

