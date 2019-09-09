Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Trimmed Its Position in Biogen (BIIB) by $4.82 Million as Share Price Rose; Quantum Capital Management Increases Position in Northern Tech Intl (NTIC)

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Northern Tech Intl Corp (NTIC) by 32.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 16,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.67% . The institutional investor held 65,824 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, up from 49,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Northern Tech Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.90M market cap company. It closed at $11.6 lastly. It is down 42.38% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NTIC News: 16/04/2018 – NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORP – 10-Q; 25/04/2018 – Northern Technologies International Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Northern Technologies International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTIC); 12/04/2018 NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORP NTIC.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $48 MLN TO $49 MLN; 12/04/2018 – NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORP NTIC.O – FOR FY 2018 SEES NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NTIC $1.40 TO $1.45 PER DILUTED SHARE

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 65.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 20,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 10,903 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, down from 31,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $224.57. About 1.20M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Pay $75 Million Upfront Plus Potential Milestones Up to $515 Million and Royalties; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q ADJ EPS $6.05, EST. $5.92; 20/04/2018 – Biogen Will Have First Choice of Neurology Targets on Which to Exclusively Collaborate With Ionis; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY IONIS $1B IN CASH; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q REV. $3.1B, EST. $3.15B; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF COLLABORATION CO MAY PAY MILESTONE PAYMENTS, LICENSE FEES AND ROYALTIES ON NET SALES; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30 million and $185.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 23,535 shares to 8,068 shares, valued at $885,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Midstates Pete Co Inc by 129,342 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 425,016 shares, and cut its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (NASDAQ:AMOT).

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 6.81 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 28,935 shares to 290,603 shares, valued at $7.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 34,032 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

