Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Trimmed Its Position in Bank New York Mellon (BK) by $10.59 Million as Stock Price Declined; Strs Ohio Lowered Position in News Corp. Class A (NWSA) by $412,596

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 78.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 211,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 56,370 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 268,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $42.17. About 3.63M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 17/05/2018 – 43AL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 16/04/2018 – BNY Mellon’s Pershing Launches New Retirement Plan Oversight Tool; 16/05/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon Miscellaneous – Medium Priority; 25/04/2018 – 36CP: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 10/04/2018 – 90MM: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/03/2018 – 83UK: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/03/2018 – 40XU: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of WFCM 2016-C33; 11/05/2018 – 96FT: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in News Corp. Class A (NWSA) by 88.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 34,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% . The institutional investor held 4,377 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54,000, down from 38,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in News Corp. Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.15. About 2.07 million shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 11.97% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 06/03/2018 – TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD TLS.AX – NEWS CORP WILL CONSOLIDATE COMBINED ENTITY INTO ITS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS; 10/05/2018 – News Corp Revenue Lifted by Real Estate and Book Units; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3Q Loss/Shr $1.94; 06/03/2018 – TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD – NEWS CORP AND TELSTRA ANNOUNCED THEY HAVE SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO COMBINE FOXTEL AND FOX SPORTS AUSTRALIA; 13/03/2018 – NEWS CORP – NEWS CORP TO BECOME PARTNER AND SHAREHOLDER IN DUGOUT SE ASIA; 06/03/2018 – FOX NEWS CHANNEL PROMOTES NANCY HARMEYER TO VICE PRESIDENT OF DOMESTIC BUREAUS; 08/03/2018 – Grand Rounds Announces Launch of Grand Rounds Summit™, A Comprehensive Clinical Navigation and Network Optimization Solution; 05/03/2018 – News Corp: Charges, Writedowns Relate to Investment in Foxtel, Long-lived Assets at FOX SPORTS Australia; 13/03/2018 – NEWS CORP SAYS BALLBALL TO BECOME PART OF NEW ENTITY – DUGOUT SE ASIA; 05/03/2018 – News Corp to Appoint 4 Directors to Combined Foxtel, Foxtel Sports Australia

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 225,358 are owned by Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Liability Company. Whitnell reported 17,375 shares. 13 are owned by Advisory Alpha Limited Co. Georgia-based Cacti Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 2.68% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Neville Rodie Shaw has invested 0.23% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Massachusetts-based Penobscot Invest Mngmt Company has invested 0.06% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Rodgers Brothers stated it has 8,145 shares. Fayez Sarofim holds 1.97% or 7.40M shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 152,732 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 22,896 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 0.08% or 182,313 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Verition Fund Mgmt Lc has 0.05% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). The Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Incorporated has invested 0.02% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Ing Groep Nv owns 20,987 shares. Kcm Invest Advsr Ltd Co owns 4,407 shares.

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $942.66M for 10.54 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 5,454 shares to 10,894 shares, valued at $687,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 3,596 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,897 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,790 shares to 379,414 shares, valued at $99.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 151,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Mdc Holdings Inc (NYSE:MDC).

