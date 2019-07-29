Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Raised Holding in Nvidia (NVDA) by $6.95 Million; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Stock Price Declined, Bank Hapoalim Bm Lowered Holding by $482,532

Bank Hapoalim Bm decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm sold 3,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 83,835 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.28M, down from 86,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $156.15. About 2.84 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/05/2018 – Benioff: MuleSoft Purchase ‘Critical’ to Salesforce Strategy; 24/05/2018 – TIE Kinetix Launches Solution to Reduce Total Cost of Ownership for Salesforce Partner Community Cloud Users; 29/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce President Explains Thought Behind MuleSoft Deal; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro Insert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Rev $2.935B-$2.945B; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – IF DEAL WITH MULESOFT IS TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, MULESOFT WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $187 MLN; 21/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce Bets $6.5 Billion on the API Economy; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EXPECT SYNERGIES WITH MULESOFT ‘OVER LONGER TERM’; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ABOUT $6.5B; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Communication

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 147.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 38,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,182 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.70M, up from 26,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $173.53. About 2.78M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Unveils 2 PetaFLOPS SuperServer Based on New NVIDIA HGX-2, the World’s Most Powerful Cloud Server Platform for Al and HPC; 25/04/2018 – Several companies, from chipmaker Nvidia to toymaker Hasbro, are reporting the impact of a shortage of truck drivers on their businesses; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Covers Both Ends of AI Spectrum — Market Talk:10; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GLOBAL FLEET OF MANUALLY DRIVEN DATA COLLECTION VEHICLES CONTINUE TO OPERATE; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 20/03/2018 – One Stop Systems to Participate in NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference on March 26-29; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally: source (Reuters); 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10 million for 433.75 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability Com stated it has 174 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company has 0.63% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 100,666 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 84,000 shares. One Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.04% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Oakmont Corp accumulated 202,005 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.69% or 40,383 shares in its portfolio. Regal Investment Advsrs Lc has 0.48% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Brown Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 5,897 shares stake. Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Liability Company, Arizona-based fund reported 5,561 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Partners (Us) Ltd Partnership holds 1.86% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 398,014 shares. Moreover, Security Natl Trust Co has 0.67% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Credit Agricole S A owns 51,822 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Moody Financial Bank Division has invested 0.3% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Trust Department Mb Finance Bancorporation N A holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Axa reported 953,394 shares.

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $416.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,308 shares to 36,467 shares, valued at $6.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 11,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,938 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XAR).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 insider sales for $16.55 million activity. The insider Allanson Joe sold $2.31 million. BLOCK KEITH had sold 5,000 shares worth $795,000. $134,514 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Hawkins Mark J on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 200 shares valued at $32,216 was made by Conway Craig on Friday, February 15. Weaver Amy E sold $811,530 worth of stock. 114 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $16,971 were sold by Roos John Victor.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 9,066 shares to 57,432 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (ACWV) by 239,753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,581 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications holds 9.26M shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 1.19% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 59,886 shares. Indus Capital Prns Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.88% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 80,000 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has 0% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Estabrook Cap Mngmt has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Miles Cap owns 1,782 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gladius Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Highlander Capital Mngmt Limited Company reported 0.38% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Security Natl owns 2,050 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Segment Wealth Ltd Liability Co reported 0.13% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0.19% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 1.51 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 270,377 shares. Polar Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.39% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Atlas Browninc, Kentucky-based fund reported 4,227 shares.