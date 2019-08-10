Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Position in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Has Lowered by $8.89 Million; Adelante Capital Management Stake in Retail Opportunity Investmen (ROIC) Has Lowered as Stock Price Rose

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investmen (ROIC) by 3.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 26,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.43% . The hedge fund held 653,710 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.34M, down from 679,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Retail Opportunity Investmen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.33. About 540,483 shares traded. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) has declined 2.37% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ROIC News: 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP ROIC.O SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.16 TO $1.20; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY 1Q FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q Rev $74.4M; 16/03/2018 New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Oaktree Specialty Lending, Retail Opportunity Investments, WAVE Life Sciences, Siliconw

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 82.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 99,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 20,621 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, down from 120,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $93.99. About 694,547 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian National engineers reach new agreement with union; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Key Operating Employees to Delay Retirement, Postpone Vacations; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: 1Q Revenue Ton-Miles Declined by 4% and Carloadings Increased by 3%; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS C$1.00, EST. C$1; 22/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – DETAILS OF AGREEMENT ARE BEING WITHHELD PENDING RATIFICATION BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 60 DAYS; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin, Duckworth Press Canadian National Railway For Update On Implementation Of Positive Train Control; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Net C$741M; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay

Analysts await Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.28 per share. ROIC’s profit will be $32.00M for 16.37 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78B and $2.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coresite Realty Corp. (NYSE:COR) by 48,155 shares to 224,925 shares, valued at $24.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 130,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 882,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Americold Realty Trust.

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 12.17% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CNI’s profit will be $944.35 million for 18.22 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSG) by 26,179 shares to 318,281 shares, valued at $19.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3,127 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,993 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

