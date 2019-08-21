Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Maintains Stake in Capital One Finl (COF); Stonehill Capital Management Holding in P G & E Common (PCG) Has Lifted by $101.82 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Stonehill Capital Management Llc increased its stake in P G & E Corp Common (PCG) by 1089% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc bought 5.99M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 6.54 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.40M, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in P G & E Corp Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.17B market cap company. The stock increased 9.28% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $11.66. About 20.80 million shares traded or 165.29% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 23/04/2018 – Edison, PG&E Seek Mercy From Courts Over Doomsday Fire Payouts; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS ON CALL; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:58 AM; 02/05/2018 – PG&E WILDFIRE REPORT MAY BE OUT THIS SUMMER: CALIF. REGULATOR; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Gets $350M Unsecured Term Loan Maturing in April 2020; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES DATC PATH 15 AND DATC HOLDINGS PATH 15 ONE NOTCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/24/2018 03:07 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $6.3B

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 35.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 5,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 19,358 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 14,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $85.22. About 1.84 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 29/03/2018 – Newtek Announces the Signing of a Letter of Intent for New $75.0 Million SBA 504 Credit Facility with Capital One; 08/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : CAPITAL ONE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30; 16/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at Conference May 31; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On Capital One Card Abs Following Accounts Addition; 08/05/2018 – Capital One sells $17 bln of mortgages to Credit Suisse unit; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END VS 5.59 PCT AT FEB END; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17B of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Cap, Inc., a Subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG; 26/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Capital One $Benchmark 3Y +85#, 7Y +130#; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.33%; 29/05/2018 – Capital One Bank USA NA CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 20 Months

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 0.03% or 856,140 shares. Anchorage Gru Ltd Liability accumulated 14.9% or 23.44 million shares. Pentwater Cap Management Ltd Partnership owns 1.29% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 5.74M shares. Kbc Nv accumulated 4,162 shares. Mechanics Retail Bank Tru Department has invested 0.07% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). North Star Investment Management Corp invested in 2,610 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 3,397 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Co invested in 0% or 3,427 shares. 11.37M were accumulated by Bluemountain Ltd Liability Corp. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.04% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 3.44 million shares. King Street Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 1.00M shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 162,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 38,240 shares. Raymond James & Assoc, Florida-based fund reported 20,428 shares. Us Financial Bank De owns 16,407 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foster & Motley has invested 0.04% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Linscomb And Williams stated it has 0.04% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Co holds 0.7% or 34,476 shares. Strs Ohio owns 435,801 shares. Finance Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 178,986 shares. Cibc Ww Markets has 9,045 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Registered Advisor holds 0.29% or 6,318 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 39,607 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Gp Ltd Partnership invested 0% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corp reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Pggm Invs owns 163,764 shares. Camarda Ltd Company invested in 0.02% or 106 shares. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Bollard Grp Limited Liability Corp reported 14,706 shares stake. California Public Employees Retirement System has 0.11% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 1.10M shares.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 173,199 shares to 2.80 million shares, valued at $181.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYH) by 1,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,327 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV).