Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Lowered Newmont Mng (NEM) Holding by $794,570 as Stock Value Rose; Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Raised Its Holding in Mcdonalds (MCD) as Valuation Rose

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 2,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 65,721 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.48 million, up from 63,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $218.07. About 2.07M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 14/05/2018 – Alliancebernstein Adds Aptiv, Cuts McDonald’s: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Value Menu Flop Has Traders Gobbling Up McDonald’s on the Cheap; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 23/05/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 01/05/2018 – Two-Time Major Champion Jacklin and Former McDonald’s General Counsel Yastrow Collaborate on Bad Lies, a Courtroom Thriller Abo; 02/04/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: In 2015, McDonald’s said it would pay its U.S. employees at least a dollar above local minimum; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Selling, General, Administrative Expenses Down About 1% Constant-Currency; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks’ mobile order push meets resistance from ritual seekers; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO SAYS BREAKFAST WAS COMPETITIVE IN U.S. IN 1Q

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NEM) by 67.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 22,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 10,879 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $389,000, down from 33,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Newmont Mng Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $40.87. About 7.26 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – NEWMONT REPORTS QTRLY DIV OF $0.14/SHR; 23/04/2018 – Elko Daily: Mackay School of Mines dedicates ventilation lab to Newmont; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 27/03/2018 – Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT; 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $336.16 million for 24.92 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 241.67% EPS growth.

