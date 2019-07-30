Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Lowered Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position as Stock Value Rose; Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Decreased Its Apple (AAPL) Stake as Share Price Rose

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 30.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 138,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 315,716 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.14 million, down from 453,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $350.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 2.09M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 97.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 233,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,125 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, down from 240,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $207.87. About 10.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the partnering with Champagne Beverage Co, Inc. of Madisonville, LA, a member of the AB; 09/05/2018 – After the first Apple Watch received a mixed reception, reviewers of the second series praised a heavier focus on fitness; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue to Be Deposed in Qualcomm Patent Battle; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys magazine aggregation app Texture; 23/03/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN NEW LOW-COST IPADS FOR EVENT TUESDAY; 15/03/2018 – World Apple Market Report 2018 – Analysis And Forecast To 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – Apple aims to claw back education market from Google in Chicago event; 19/03/2018 – Apple Could Command Higher Multiple If Services Business Grows, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – APPLE IS NOW DOWN MORE THAN 5% IN THE PAST TWO DAYS; 08/03/2018 – Guns N’ Roses lead singer Axl Rose tweeted that Apple CEO Tim Cook is ” the Donald Trump of the music industry.”

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31B for 16.51 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6,085 shares to 24,389 shares, valued at $3.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 567,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.48M shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Centre Asset Mgmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 50,440 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0.77% or 19,380 shares in its portfolio. Karp Cap Mgmt Corporation owns 8,108 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt invested 0.31% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Northstar Asset Mgmt Llc has 2.23% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 39,172 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.58% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 87,742 shares. Donaldson Cap Mngmt Llc stated it has 205,566 shares. Sage Fincl Group holds 0.03% or 1,598 shares in its portfolio. Evermay Wealth Ltd Liability holds 12,820 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Limited Co invested in 1.53% or 6.65M shares. Willingdon Wealth Management invested 2.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Eagleclaw Managment invested in 14,274 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company reported 315,716 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Savant Capital Limited Liability Company holds 31,244 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Sector Pension Board owns 742,385 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jensen Invest Mngmt, Oregon-based fund reported 1.45M shares. Locust Wood Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Company reported 187,939 shares. Moreover, Diligent Investors Ltd Llc has 3.24% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 29,939 shares. First Long Island Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.57% or 63,870 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership, California-based fund reported 1,389 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Management Or invested in 74,080 shares or 4.53% of the stock. The California-based Signature Estate Investment Advsr Llc has invested 2.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tru Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 34,483 shares. 128,942 were accumulated by Yhb Advsrs. Dana Investment has 2.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Vanguard has invested 2.52% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pitcairn Company holds 0.85% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 41,366 shares. First Commonwealth Pa invested in 24,092 shares. Thompson Investment Mngmt reported 14,385 shares. Waters Parkerson Ltd Liability Com invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84 billion and $8.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ugi Corporation (NYSE:UGI) by 42,013 shares to 1.46 million shares, valued at $81.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 14,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Qurate Retail Inc. Class A.

