Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Lowered Holding in Paycom Software (PAYC) as Market Valuation Rose; World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Share Price Declined While Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Trimmed by $2.05 Million Its Position

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 28.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 23,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21 million, down from 83,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $67.19. About 240,341 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 03/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC QTRLY ADJUSTED OIBDA INCREASED 40% TO $35.2 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Buffett Comparisons May Swell for Fund Manager After Big WWE Bet; 27/04/2018 – WWE to hold the biggest Middle East pay-per-view as Saudi Arabia opens up to foreign entertainment; 03/05/2018 – WWE SEES 2018 ADJ. OIBDA TO AT LEAST $150M, SAW AT LEAST $145M; 29/03/2018 – RTL Televizija to Broadcast WWE Programming for the First Time in Croatia; 23/04/2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble® is Sold Out; 19/04/2018 – WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – WWE® BOOSTS FORECAST; 29/05/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America And WWE® Announce “Choose Water” Campaign; 05/03/2018 – WWE & SNICKERS EXPAND WRESTLEMANIA PARTNERSHIP

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 32.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 6,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 14,438 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73M, down from 21,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $228.63. About 151,869 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold WWE shares while 62 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 51.07 million shares or 3.46% more from 49.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Century Cos reported 127,040 shares. Prudential reported 27,940 shares stake. Gideon Capital accumulated 7,000 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 8,295 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 145,806 shares. Caxton Assoc Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.27% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). 37,313 are held by Aperio Gp Limited Liability. State Teachers Retirement reported 12,495 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership owns 40,770 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc holds 318,969 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. Light Street Capital Mngmt Lc invested 3.44% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Waratah Cap Advisors Limited reported 33,567 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Minnesota-based Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Moneta Group Inc Investment Advisors Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). One Trading LP reported 2,204 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 77.14% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.35 per share. WWE’s profit will be $6.60M for 209.97 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $898.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 25,918 shares to 105,073 shares, valued at $12.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 64,613 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,613 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FBT) by 7,750 shares to 13,426 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) by 8,967 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).