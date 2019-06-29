Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Lifted Sysco (SYY) Holding; Last Week Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI) Analysts

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased Sysco Corp (SYY) stake by 4.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company acquired 8,453 shares as Sysco Corp (SYY)’s stock rose 11.08%. The Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company holds 218,535 shares with $14.59 million value, up from 210,082 last quarter. Sysco Corp now has $36.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $70.72. About 2.49 million shares traded or 6.53% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $5.28 million activity. 22,321 shares valued at $1.47 million were sold by CHARLTON ROBERT S on Monday, February 4. 60,156 Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) shares with value of $3.81M were sold by Libby Russell T..

Among 5 analysts covering Sysco (NYSE:SYY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Sysco had 10 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, May 7 by Buckingham Research. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, May 7 report. Bank of America downgraded Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) on Wednesday, January 16 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Credit Suisse. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, June 4 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 1,291 shares. Panagora Asset Management owns 386,736 shares. Atlas Browninc holds 0.19% or 3,922 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.32% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Earnest Prtnrs Limited invested in 0% or 208 shares. Advisory Svcs holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 24,716 shares. Optimum Inv Advsrs accumulated 1,168 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks owns 442,000 shares. Moreover, Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.26% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 23,755 shares. 201,983 are held by Farmers Merchants. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.07% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). The California-based West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Northwest Invest Counselors Limited Liability invested 1.2% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Williams Jones & Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company has 75,586 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% stake.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased Oppenheimer Etf Tr stake by 8,484 shares to 129,279 valued at $7.66M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) stake by 152 shares and now owns 43 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VO) was reduced too.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $176,490 activity. $176,490 worth of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) shares were bought by CARGILL C KEITH.

The stock increased 0.46% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $61.37. About 477,057 shares traded. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 40.37% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.80% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBI News: 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q EPS $1.38, EST. $1.34; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $210.3M; 12/03/2018 – Police link two more bombings in Texas capital to earlier attack; 20/03/2018 – Serial bombings put Texas capital on edge; 21/03/2018 – Texas Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Texas Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking services and products for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. The company has market cap of $3.09 billion. It offers business deposit services and products, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 10.21 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial loans for general corporate purposes comprising financing for working capital, internal growth, and acquisitions, as well as financing for business insurance premiums; real estate term and construction loans; mortgage finance lending; mortgage correspondent aggregation; equipment leasing; and letters of credit.

