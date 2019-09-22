Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Lifted Its Cadence Design System (CDNS) Stake by $404,250; Mondelez International (MDLZ) Holder Calamos Wealth Management Decreased Stake

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (CDNS) by 136.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 5,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The institutional investor held 9,997 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $708,000, up from 4,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Cadence Design System Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $66.01. About 1.64M shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 22/05/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC – CADENCE INTERFACE HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO INCLUDE AN INTEGRATION WITH AXIEM 3D PLANAR EM SIMULATOR; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN 1Q REV. $517.3M, EST. $505.3M; 11/04/2018 – Cadence Boosts Vision and Al Performance with New Tensilica Vision Q6 DSP IP; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems 1Q Net $72.9M; 09/05/2018 – Global MEMS Design Contest Winners Announced; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC CDNS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.86 TO $0.94; 30/04/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2Q Rev $510M-$520M; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Adds Nektar, Exits Cadence Design: 13F; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC CDNS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.055 BLN TO $2.085 BLN

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 84.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 56,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 10,082 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $543,000, down from 66,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.65. About 7.44 million shares traded or 30.37% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer

More notable recent Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Reasons Why You Should Get Rid of Cadence (CDNS) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Cadence Design Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fastly: Winning The CDN Space – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Communications Market Boost Xilinx (XLNX) Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $24.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 27,429 shares to 11,562 shares, valued at $630,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 9,342 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,670 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IGV).

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $741.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Etf (IWB) by 5,992 shares to 8,903 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 24,709 shares in the quarter, for a total of 418,788 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Intermediate (CIU).

