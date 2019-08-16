Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Increases Position in Varian Med Sys (VAR); Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Cim Trimmed Holding by $405,162 as Stock Rose

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 324.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 4,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 6,394 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $906,000, up from 1,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $109.27. About 186,648 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 19/04/2018 – Varian Expands Capabilities of Halcyon Treatment System with New Imaging Technologies; 22/05/2018 – Varian Notifies Sirtex It Will Not Submit a Counterproposal to Competing Bid; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – DIRECTORS CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND SCHEME WITH VARIAN; 26/04/2018 – Hospital Alemāo Oswaldo Cruz in Brazil Selects Varian Halcyon Cancer Treatment System; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 NON-GAAP OPERATING EARNINGS AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES RANGE OF 18 PERCENT TO 19 PERCENT; 14/03/2018 – Varian Announces Receipt of US and German Antitrust Clearances for Sirtex Acquisition; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 REVENUE GROWTH RANGE OF 6 PERCENT TO 9 PERCENT, WHICH NOW INCLUDES IMPACT FROM CURRENCY FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Varian’s Latest Quarter Boosted By Oncology Revenue; 22/05/2018 – SRX SIRTEX RESPONDS TO VARIAN RELEASE ON CDH COMPETING BID; 08/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Investors

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 59.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 1,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 1,134 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $280,000, down from 2,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $246.66. About 972,329 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 19/03/2018 – United Health Products Forms Medical Advisory Board; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH OUTLOOK ALSO REFLECTS PLANNED INVESTMENT SPENDING INCREASE IN SECOND HALF AND COSTS AROUND THE HEALTH INSURANCE TAX; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q UnitedHealthcare Revenue $45.46B; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY WILL STEP DOWN FROM UNITEDHEALTH GROUP BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 15/03/2018 – The Dow traded 114 points higher, with UnitedHealth contributing the most to the gains; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth profit beats and it raises 2018 outlook; 06/03/2018 – HHS SECRETARY ALEX AZAR COMMENTS ON UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH; 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS UNITEDHEALTH’S IFS RATINGS AT ‘AA-‘; OUTLOOK STAB

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,394 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. 21,071 are owned by Kcm Inv Ltd Liability Corporation. Vident Inv Advisory Llc invested in 0.77% or 100,824 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated owns 645 shares. 148,990 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Cypress Capital Group Inc owns 1,640 shares. 76,041 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Orrstown Fincl Ser owns 665 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Bbva Compass National Bank holds 44,121 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Commercial Bank invested in 7,381 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of holds 0.06% or 46,738 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Financial Corp holds 0% or 4,718 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 255,093 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur holds 0.04% or 201,402 shares in its portfolio. Hardman Johnston Advisors Limited Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 205,097 shares.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IYR) by 9,066 shares to 91,079 shares, valued at $7.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flexshares Tr (QDF) by 12,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 326 shares, and cut its stake in Healthcare Rlty Tr (NYSE:HR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership has 2.15% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Sageworth Com owns 14 shares. West Oak Limited stated it has 594 shares. Capstone Invest Limited Liability Com has 0.07% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 30,749 shares. Howe And Rusling Incorporated holds 2.47% or 57,798 shares. Valmark Advisers accumulated 0.01% or 1,171 shares. D L Carlson Inv Incorporated reported 9,658 shares stake. Wellington Shields Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,384 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Ifrah Fincl Serv Incorporated has 0.51% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 5,373 shares. Peak Asset Management Ltd owns 1,747 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Stevens Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 46,334 shares. Retail Bank reported 32,101 shares or 2.51% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Management Limited has 0% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Dorsey Whitney Com Ltd invested in 17,005 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Csat Investment Advisory LP reported 0% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 16.36 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, May 1.